August 17, 2026 8:52 PM हिंदी

India, Armenia sign MoU on innovation and shared production in defence industry

India, Armenia sign MoU on innovation and shared production in defence industry

Yerevan, Aug 17 (IANS) India and Armenia on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in research, development, innovation and shared production in the defence industry, the Ministry of Defence stated.

“Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh called on Minister of High Tech Industry, Armenia Mr Davit Tadevosyan in Yerevan on August 17, 2026. The two sides signed an MoU on cooperation in research, development, innovation and shared production in the defence industry, reaffirming their commitment to expand bilateral defence industrial cooperation in areas of mutual interest,” the ministry mentioned on X.

Earlier in the day, the Defence Secretary called on Armenian Defence Minister, Suren Papikyan, in Yerevan, where they explored new avenues to further strengthen defence cooperation.

"Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh called on Minister of Defence of Armenia Mr Suren Papikyan in Yerevan on August 17, 2026. The two sides explored new avenues to further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation, reaffirming their shared commitment to deepening and elevating the India-Armenia defence partnership," the Ministry of Defence stated on X.

Ambassador of India to Armenia, Nilakshi Saha Sinha, also participated in the meeting. Secretary Singh also called on the Chief of General Staff, Armenia, Lt Gen Edvard Asryan, in Yerevan.

"The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the India-Armenia defence partnership, with renewed focus on bilateral defence industrial cooperation and defence research and development," the ministry noted.

Secretary Singh arrived in Yerevan on Sunday on a two-day visit. He was received by Ambassador Sinha and senior representatives of the Armenian Defence Ministry.

The visit comes amid growing engagement between India and Armenia on defence-related matters and follows a high-level Armenian military delegation's visit to New Delhi earlier this year.

Earlier in April, Armenia's Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Edvard Asryan, met Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi. The two sides discussed issues related to defence cooperation between India and Armenia.

Lieutenant General Asryan also held talks with Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh during the visit. According to the Indian Air Force's Media Co-ordination Centre, the discussions focused on enhancing operational cooperation and interoperability, as well as strengthening bilateral air power ties.

–IANS

ksk/as

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