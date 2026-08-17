Gujarat: E-Zero FIR system for cyber fraud cases brings justice to victims at their doorsteps

Gandhinagar, Aug 17 (IANS) Gujarat government’s e-Zero FIR system for lodging complaints against cyber financial fraud cases is yielding twin benefits – first, it has sped up the investigation, thereby enhancing chances of preventing financial loss; and second, it has enabled victims to seek justice at their doorsteps.

The e-Zero FIR system, launched by the state government, is finding strong acceptance and resonance among the residents as more and more people are taking this route to register police complaints over financial crimes.

The key challenge that the cyber police face in today’s digital world is to track the fraudsters’ whereabouts, as they have no fixed location and pull off criminal fraud on the move.

To address the issues faced by victims of online fraud, Gujarat Police Cyber ​​Cell recently launched a system to register 'Cyber ​​Financial Fraud e-Zero FIRs' via the National Cyber ​​Crime Helpline number 1930.

Cases are now being registered across the state through this e-Zero FIR process, and funds swindled from victims are being recovered.

A cyber fraud victim from Ahmedabad, sharing his experience, said, "We fell victim to a cyber fraud where Rs 2.30 crore was transferred from our bank account to another fund. We reported the incident to the Cyber ​​Crime unit, and with their assistance, we have recovered Rs 1.63 crore.”

Under the new complaint redressal system, the police register an e-Zero FIR for financial fraud, reported on the 1930 helpline and transfer it to the relevant police station. Then, police contact the victim and initiate an investigation with the bank involved in the fraudulent transaction.

Cyber experts suggest that citizens need not only remain vigilant against financial fraud but the internet should also report such incidents without delay by calling the helpline number 1930.

This initiative by Gujarat Police has brought immense relief to the victims of cyber fraud. They are no longer required to make repeated visits to police stations to file complaints as FIRs can now be registered from the comfort of their homes.

This has spared the victims the mental stress and hassles of running around to register their complaints about digital frauds.

--IANS

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