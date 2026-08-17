Jan Aushadhi Kendra opens in Assam’s Majuli, locals elated over availability of affordable medicines

Guwahati, Aug 17 (IANS) A Jan Aushadhi Kendra was inaugurated on the premises of the district hospital in Majuli, Assam, under the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Kendra (PMBJP). The opening of the Jan Aushadhi Kendra has brought smiles to the faces of local residents and those in the close neighbourhood, as they will get access to high-quality medicines and life-saving drugs at affordable prices, now on.

The people of Majuli are thanking the state administration as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the initiative.

The centre was formally inaugurated on the premises of Majuli's Sri Sri Pitambar Dev Goswami District Hospital on Monday. Majuli MLA, Bhuban Gam, officially opened the centre by cutting the ribbon.

In his inaugural speech, he told the people of Majuli that through this Jan Aushadhi medicine centre, the residents of Majuli will be able to access all essential medicines of good quality at low prices and encouraged everyone to take advantage of its benefits.

The event was attended by many doctors, nurses, staff, and local residents of Majuli District Hospital.

Dr Kishore Kumar Kaman, Joint Director of the programme, said, ''At Majuli, in front of District Hospital, we have inaugurated the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendra. This Jan Aushadhi Kendra will provide more than 2,100 different generic medicines of good quality.''

He said that high-quality medicines will be available at the centre, starting today, at discounted prices from 50 per cent to 90 per cent.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), a total of 20,149 Jan Aushadhi Kendras (JAKs) have been opened across the country till July 30, 2026.

According to government estimates, savings of about Rs 45,000 crore have accrued to citizens in the past 12 years, as the generic medicines available at these centres are much lower compared to the prices of branded medicines.

The product basket under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Yojna has 2,110 medicines and 315 surgicals, medical consumables and devices, covering all major therapeutic groups, such as cardiovascular, anti-cancer, anti-diabetic, anti-infectives, anti-allergic and gastro-intestinal medicines and nutraceuticals.

--IANS

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