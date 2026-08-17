‘At home, World Championship debut, world No. 1 — it’s a special win’, says Ayush Shetty after Shi Yu Qi win

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) India's Ayush Shetty described his stunning victory over world No. 1 Shi Yu Qi as the "top one" of his career, saying beating the defending champion on his World Championships debut at home made the achievement particularly special.

"I would like it as the top one. At home, World Championship debut, world number one, I think it's a special win and I'm super happy today," Ayush said after producing one of the biggest upsets of the opening day.

In the men's singles first-round match held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Monday, the 20-year-old Indian beat the top seed and defending champion Shi, winning the game 21-14, 13-21, 21-19, and thus achieved his first win against the Chinese player in their four previous encounters.

Although Ayush had lost all three of his earlier matches against Shi, including their most recent one in the final of the Badminton Asia Championships, he did have a clear tactical plan and carried it out under heavy pressure.

"Yeah, I think we analysed the matches well; tactically I was much better today. I think the last time we played, he outplayed me, but I was prepared for the game, and I think I was super prepared and happy," he said.

The Indian began strongly, securing a 3-0 lead and being ahead by 11 points at the interval. He kept up his intensity after the break and won the first game 21 to 14. In the second game, Shi reacted by entering into a series of rapid exchanges with Ayush and ultimately secured the advantage to win 21–13, thereby forcing a final match.

However, Ayush took the last game early on, moved ahead 6-3, extended his lead to 9-4 and had an impressive 11-5 advantage when the interval came. After the exchange of ends, it seemed that the Indian player had taken the lead with a score of 16-5.

But the world No. 1 would not give in and managed to make a comeback as Ayush started to feel the pressure of securing his biggest victory yet. Ayush eventually took a lead of 20 to 15, but Shi managed to save four match points. The Indian at last controlled himself to win the deciding point and thus achieved the upset.

When asked what was going on in his mind as Shi took on his comeback, Ayush admitted that he had become desperate to complete the match.

"Yeah, I think he was intriguing in his shots, but I think I was also a bit desperate to win it. I was a bit close to the finish line, and I think it was a bit of a mess-up on my side. Also, he's world number one; he's never going to give you easy points. And after 4-5 points, I took the risk in the end," he added.

The Indian also had to deal with a medical issue during the contest, taking a medical timeout after suffering bleeding from his finger. "Yeah, I think I was bleeding from my finger. I think that's why I took a medical timeout," he said.

Ayush felt the stoppage did not have a major impact on the momentum of the match. "I took the medical, but he still scored the points, so I think it didn't really matter much. But yeah, I somehow got the belt back."

The packed home crowd proved crucial as Ayush battled through the nervy closing stages. Shi himself had acknowledged that the atmosphere made a difference, and the Indian agreed that the support provided him with an additional source of energy.

"The crowd was really behind me and was giving me the energy. I was a bit tired, but I think the crowd cheering like that, it gave me a lot of energy. I think it was really nerve-wracking, the way he was catching up, but I managed to pull it off somehow, and I think it was a great match."

Despite his coach believing that the first round was a good time to face Shi, Ayush said neither player had fully settled into the contest. "I think if it's the first round or any other round, I think it's the first round for me as well. I would say I have not settled in at all, but I think it was a tough one for both of us and there were nervy moments as I said."

The Indian also stressed that the victory was not the result of abandoning his strategy under pressure. He had a specific game plan and was delighted that he managed to stick with it.

"Definitely, I think there was a plan. I think I managed to pull it off. I managed to keep my plan till the end. I think I'm super happy."

The victory puts Ayush into the Round of 32 and significantly raises expectations around the young Indian at a home World Championship. But rather than allowing the result to increase the pressure, he said he was embracing the occasion.

"The pressure is always there even today, but I think I'm more excited and I think I'm full of energy and really happy to move forward."

--IANS

hs/bsk/