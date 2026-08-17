August 17, 2026 8:52 PM हिंदी

Chess: Vermula, Saranya win honours in Asian Junior Blitz Championships

Chess: Vermula, Saranya win honours in Asian Junior Blitz Championships (Credit: MCA)

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) Vignesh Vermula won the title in the Open section, while Saranya Devi clinched the Girls title as host nation India made a strong start in the Blitch category on the opening day of the Asian Junior Chess Championship 2026 at the ITC Maratha Sheraton in Mumbai on Monday.

The championship was formally inaugurated by Jayraj Pathak (IAS), former BMC Commissioner, and the hosts started on a bright note by bagging the top spots in the Open and Girls Blitz Championship, respectively.

The biggest surprise of the tournament came from Vignesh Vermula, who started the event as the 23rd seed but produced a remarkable performance to emerge as the Asian Junior Open Blitz Champion 2026.

Displaying exceptional speed, tactical alertness and consistency throughout the competition, Vignesh finished tied on points with compatriots Sharnarthi Viresh and Nandish V. S., but secured the title on superior tie-break scores.

It was a day for the underdog in the girls’ section as well, with Saranya, seeded 9th, impressed with her quick thinking and tactical precision to win the title. The top seed, Shohradova Lala of Turkmenistan, claimed the silver medal, while India's Sannidhi Bhat finished third.

Viresh claimed the silver medal in the Open section, while Nandish completed an all-India podium by securing the bronze medal.

India's dominance was further underlined by the performances of Akshay Borganokar and Madhavendra Pratap Sharma, who finished fourth and fifth respectively.

Among the overseas participants, Akhibay Imangali of Kazakhstan emerged as the highest-ranked foreign player, securing sixth place, while Shagdldi Kurbandurdyyev of Turkmenistan finished ninth.

The tournament proved disappointing for the top seed, International Master Mayank Chakraborty of India, who was unable to find his rhythm and eventually finished in 13th place.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 18’ to welcome Commonwealth Games 2026 winners

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 18’ to welcome Commonwealth Games 2026 winners

Jan Aushadhi Kendra opens in Assam’s Majuli, locals elated over availability of affordable medicines

Jan Aushadhi Kendra opens in Assam’s Majuli, locals elated over availability of affordable medicines

Mohun Bagan SG prevail over Jamshedpur FC on penalties for semis spot in the 135th Durand Cup, played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Monday. Photo credit: Durand Cup

135th Durand Cup: Mohun Bagan SG prevail over Jamshedpur FC on penalties for semis spot

Chess: Vermula, Saranya win honours in Asian Junior Blitz Championships (Credit: MCA)

Chess: Vermula, Saranya win honours in Asian Junior Blitz Championships

India, Armenia sign MoU on innovation and shared production in defence industry

India, Armenia sign MoU on innovation and shared production in defence industry

BWF World C'ships: Ayush Shetty knocks out world No. 1 Shi Yu Qi in giant-killing opener (Credit: BAI)

BWF World C'ships: Ayush Shetty knocks out world No. 1 Shi Yu Qi in giant-killing opener

Shilpa Shetty revisits her roots as she offers prayer with her mom on Naga Panchami

Shilpa Shetty revisits her roots as she offers prayer with her mom on Naga Panchami

'Asian Games is the most important tournament of my life', says squash champion Anahat Singh as she prepares for the mega event to be played in Japan next month. Photo credit: IANS

'Asian Games is the most important tournament of my life', says squash champ Anahat Singh

Babar out of first Test on England tour, uncertainty over Pakistan captaincy

Babar out of first Test on England tour, uncertainty over Pakistan captaincy

Hats off to volunteers and BAI, says PV Sindhu after her first-round win against Sophia Noble in women's singles section of the BWF World Championship 2026 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Monday. Photo credit: IANS

Badminton WC: Hats off to volunteers and BAI, says Sindhu after first-round win