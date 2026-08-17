College can wait, Olympic chance may not come again: Anahat on putting Harvard plans on hold

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) India's rising squash star Anahat Singh has put her plans for Harvard on hold to give herself the best possible chance of making history at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, with the 18-year-old acknowledging that the opportunity to compete at squash's Olympic debut may not come around again.

Anahat, who recently became the first Indian to win the World Junior Squash Championship, said the decision to delay college was not easy, but the uniqueness of the Olympic opportunity ultimately made her choice relatively straightforward.

"I mean, of course, it was a bit difficult, but I knew that this year was really important for me squash-wise. And, you know, I can go to college next year, but the chances of coming into the Olympics may not happen again," Anahat told IANS. "So I think just, I mean, thinking about it in that aspect, it wasn't that hard," she added.

Squash will make its Olympic debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Games, and Anahat has already identified qualification as her immediate priority. The Indian teenager sees the upcoming Asian Games as her first major opportunity to move closer to that goal, while remaining aware that there are other qualification routes available.

Despite already being spoken of as one of India's potential medal hopes for LA 2028, Anahat is keen to keep her focus on the qualification process rather than look too far ahead.

"I'd say it's motivating. I mean, first I have to qualify for the Olympics. I'm not even qualified yet, so I think just taking it step by step and, you know, first focusing on the Asian Games and, you know, there are other ways to make it to the Olympics as well," she said.

Anahat, who has broken into the world's top 20, said her first objective is to secure a place at the Games before turning her attention towards the bigger ambition of winning a medal. "So, you know, my first main aim is just to make it and qualify for the Olympics and then focus on training towards it and win a medal there," she said.

Anahat's journey has also been shaped by several Indian squash players who came before her. Asked about her idols, she chose not to single out one player, instead naming Joshna Chinappa, Saurav Ghosal and Dipika Pallikal as the seniors she has looked up to.

"I'd say my idols would be my seniors like Joshna, Saurav and Deepika. I mean, I can't really pick one of them," Anahat said. "I've grown up playing all the events with them, and I've seen them outside the court, and I've gotten a chance to learn so much from them as well. So it's, you know, they're all really, really special," she added.

Anahat is now beginning to occupy a similar position for the next generation of Indian squash players, particularly young girls who are watching her rapid rise.

The teenager said she was delighted by the possibility of inspiring more youngsters to take up the sport. "I mean, I'm really, really happy that a lot of young girls want to take up squash, hopefully, and they're able to do well in sports, and it's really special to me. So hopefully it can be like that," she said.

Anahat's historic World Junior triumph came after several attempts at the tournament, and marked another major step in a rapid rise that has also seen her win the Squash On Fire Open and break into the world's top 20.

Now, with her junior career behind her, she is looking to make the transition into a consistent senior contender, with the Asian Games and Olympic qualification providing the next major tests.

--IANS

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