When Kristen Stewart spoke about meeting the right person at the wrong time

Los Angeles, Sept 2 (IANS) Hollywood actress Kristen Stewart once spoke about meeting the right person at the wrong time. An old video from ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ has resurfaced on the Internet, and it shows the actress recollecting meeting the same person again, and figuring out what went wrong the last time they were together.

In the video, the show host told the actress, “I had met my children's father a couple years before we ended up meeting and settling down and building a family, and it wasn't the right time. And is it true that you met your partner and it wasn't the right time, but timing made it so that you came together at the appropriate time, right time, correct time in that universal clock we can't see or control?”

Responding to the same, the actress said, “Yeah, I did get really lucky to re-meet someone that I was like, I was so ill-equipped and now I am gonna make this happen. Like I, yeah, I was just sort of in the right place to like to recognize and kind of respect how good she was compared to me, my selfish little self”.

Kristen Stewart has described herself as bisexual, and has been open about her sexuality. She later spoke publicly about coming out as gay. Her romantic life has attracted considerable attention, particularly during her high-profile relationship with Twilight co-star ‘Robert Pattinson’.

She subsequently dated women including Alicia Cargile, French singer Soko, and model Stella Maxwell. In 2019, Stewart began dating screenwriter Dylan Meyer, marking a significant new chapter in her personal life. The couple became engaged in 2021, with Stewart describing Meyer as someone she wanted to build a future with.

After several years together, Stewart and Meyer married in an intimate Los Angeles ceremony on April 20, 2025.

--IANS

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