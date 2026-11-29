Los Angeles, Nov 29 (IANS) Hollywood actor John Stamos has mourned the demise of singer-songwriter Mike Love. On Sunday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a sketch of the late singer. He said that he will "cry (himself) to sleep" over the death of Mike.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “Tonight, I’ll cry myself to sleep. I can’t remember the last time I did that”.

He further mentioned, “I’ve spent so much of my life celebrating the joy that he brought. Now I’m realizing that the deeper the joy, the deeper the sorrow. It’s been a privilege to have loved someone enough to hurt this much. Mike Love Unfinished by me”.

Mike Love was the co-founder and frontman of the American rock band, The Beach Boys. The singer passed away at the age of 85 on Sunday.

He was born in 1941, and helped create the unmistakable California sound that defined 1960s American pop. Alongside his cousin Brian Wilson, he co-wrote classics including California Girls, I Get Around, Good Vibrations and Fun, Fun, Fun. He also helped bring the band back to the charts with 1988's Kokomo. The Beach Boys sold over 100 million records worldwide.

His relationship with Brian Wilson, the co-founder of the band was famously turbulent, involving creative disagreements and lawsuits over songwriting credits. Love eventually won credits on 35 songs in 1994. He also became a controversial figure for his political associations and disputes over control of the Beach Boys name.

John Stamos and Mike Love shared a friendship spanning over 40 years, built on music, admiration and genuine affection. They first met in the 1980s, when Stamos was starring in General Hospital and was already a massive Beach Boys fan. Love invited him onstage after learning he was a talented drummer.

Stamos went on to perform with the band regularly, including appearances on Full House. Their bond went far beyond music, Love even officiated Stamos' 2018 wedding to Caitlin McHugh. Stamos called him a father figure, mentor and musical hero.

--IANS

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