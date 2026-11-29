Accra (Ghana), Nov 29 (IANS) Ghana's football association has reaffirmed the country's commitment to hosting the 2027 Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations amid concerns over its preparedness for the 12-team tournament.

"We are committed to delivering a successful tournament that Ghanaians will be proud of," Ghana Football Association president Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku said in a statement on the association's website on Saturday.

Ghana was awarded hosting rights in April, with the tournament scheduled to take place in February and March 2027 to coincide with celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of the country's independence.

Ghana's Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson outlined the government's preparations for the tournament in his budget address to parliament earlier this month, saying the event was expected to boost sports tourism and generate economic activity in the hospitality and transportation sectors.

It will be the second time Ghana hosts the tournament, having won the title on home soil in 1999, reports Xinhua.

The four semifinalists will qualify for the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

The African U-20 Championship is the biennial African youth football tournament organised by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for its nations consisting of players under the age of 20. It serves as the African qualification tournament for the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Started in 1979 as the African Youth Championship (Qualification), it was first won by Algeria. In 1991, it was renamed African Youth Championship (Host).

In 2011, it was renamed the African U-20 Championship and was first won by Nigeria, beating Cameroon 3-2 (a.e.t.) in the final. It got its new name -- U-20 Africa Cup of Nations -- in 2017, with Zambia hosting the first edition and winning the title.

Nigeria are the most successful nation in this competition with seven titles, with Ghana and Egypt second with four titles each.

--IANS

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