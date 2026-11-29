Los Angeles, Nov 29 (IANS) English actress Florence Pugh, who is known for ‘Midsommar’, ‘Oppenheimer’, ‘Dune: Part Two’ and others, once revealed that her mother got high with rapper Snoop Dogg.

An old clip from ‘The Graham Norton Show’ has resurfaced on the Internet, and it shows the actress recollecting the incident when she took her parents to the Academy Awards, and was shocked to see her mother in high spirits after he consumed psychoactive substance with the rapper.

Talking about the same, she said, “I took my parents to the Oscars. We went to the Oscars parties, and my mom disappeared for an hour. My mom suddenly comes crawling like from somewhere. She's holding on to banisters and doors and I'm like, ‘Are you okay?’ And she's like, ‘Yeah, yeah, I'm just’. And I'm like, ‘What happened?’ She said, ‘I've been hanging out with Snoop Dogg’. And then I saw him recently at an ‘Oppenheimer’ party”.

She further mentioned, “He was there and I was like, you got my mom high. And he was like, where is she? That doesn't happen to everyone's mom, that's sure”.

The rapper has become a pop-culture phenomenon over his consumption of weed. The rapper has openly discussed his long history of cannabis use, making it part of his public persona, music and comedy. His famously extravagant claim that a professional blunt roller once worked for him became a viral talking point, though he later joked about the story. Snoop has also occasionally spoken about cutting back or taking breaks. The rapper has turned a personal habit into a recognisable global entertainment brand.

--IANS

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