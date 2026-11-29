New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) Formula 1 drivers Carlos Sainz, Max Verstappen, Isack Hadjar and Arvid Lindblad have paid tribute to MotoGP legend Marc Marquez following his retirement announcement, with the Spaniard's decision drawing admiration across the motorsport paddock.

Marquez's announcement on Thursday had an impact beyond MotoGP, where he secured his record-equalling eighth premier class title just last weekend. A regular visitor to Formula 1 races over the years, he also famously tested a then six-year-old Red Bull RB8 in Toro Rosso livery at the home of the Austrian Grand Prix in 2018.

Among those to react was Williams driver Sainz, Marquez's countryman and close contemporary, who admitted that he was initially surprised by the news but later recalled signs that the Spaniard had been considering retirement.

“I was with my friend the other day commenting that we remember watching a documentary a couple of years ago," said Sainz. "(Marquez) said that his late grandfather that passed was asking him, ‘Marc, why do you keep doing this if you are completely destroyed and you've won everything, and you're the best in history already?’ And he said, 'I'll do only one more, Grandad. One more. I need one more for myself, and then I'll retire.'

"And I remember looking, remembering that, and saying, 'Well, he's won two more probably since he said that. So it might be that with this one he stops.’ But he's been so quick lately, and with the change of regulations next year, and bikes getting maybe a bit less physical, I was like, 'Nah, he will just keep going.' And then he retired. So pretty impressive, and hats off to him."

Sainz also praised Marquez's development as an athlete and as a person, particularly during his comeback over the last two years.

"I think Marc has been honestly through a process in his last few years of maturity that I think it's been incredible to see him develop as an athlete, as a human,” he noted. “It is unbelievable what he has achieved, especially this last year with the comeback, or these last two years with the comeback.

“I'm a big fan of his. I consider him one of the best, if not the best, or up there with the best athletes in the history of Spain. And as a friend of his, and I can consider myself a friend because we're neighbours in Madrid in my parents' house, and someone that I've shared a lot of great moments filming back in the time when I was with Red Bull, he is someone that I admire greatly.

“And I just wish him the happiest post-career life he can have. Big congrats on an amazing career and a spectacular way of retiring. I think it’s a great way the way he's done it, and the maturity he has approached it with.”

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Verstappen, who also shares Red Bull connections with Marquez, said the Spaniard deserved to step away from the sport on his own terms after achieving another championship.

“He fully deserves it, also to retire on his own terms while winning the championship and enjoy life, because there's much more to life than only MotoGP," the four-time World Champions said. "Same for me here in F1.

“I just hope that he enjoys his life now also outside of it with his family, his friends, probably just think a little bit less about racing, and also just stay healthy, because I think the amount of injuries that these guys get throughout their careers will eat them up later on in life, right?

“I mean, you see it with a lot of those riders. So yeah, I just hope that he is going to have a great second part of his life.”

Marquez's impact has also extended to some of Formula 1's younger drivers. Isack Hadjar said he was happy to see the Spaniard call time on his career, believing that the physical demands of MotoGP had taken their toll.

“I'm very happy for him because I think his body has had enough,” said Hadjar. “He came this year to Barcelona. I finally got some time to chat with him. So now he's for me the best athlete there is. What they go through with their body is a completely different story. I think if he felt safe to keep going, he would have. But now I think there's nothing to prove."

Arvid Lindblad, meanwhile, expressed regret that he would not get the opportunity to watch Marquez compete in his final MotoGP race, having seen him at the 2024 Catalan Grand Prix.

“I was very sad when he announced the news,” added Lindblad, who attended the 2024 Catalan GP. “And the biggest reason I was actually sad is that this weekend is the last race. I would have loved to be able to watch him live in his last ever MotoGP race, because he's a legend of the sport, honestly, like Max is here.

“They're both unbelievable, and just being able to watch them is pretty special. I got to watch him once, but never really got to meet him. So a bit of a shame. But that's the way it is, and I think his career is pretty impressive.”

--IANS

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