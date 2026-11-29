Munich, Nov 29 (IANS) Bundesliga's record champions FC Bayern Munich announced on Sunday that Konrad Laimer has suffered a "tendon dislocation injury to his right ankle" in the goalless draw against HSV and must undergo surgery.

As a result, the Austria international will be sidelined for the time being and is unlikely to play again this year.

Laimer replaced Lennart Karls in the 52nd minute in Hamburg but sustained a blow to his foot, which left him in severe pain and forced him off in the 87th minute.

Speaking about Laimer's injury after the match, head coach Vincent Kompany said, "It doesn't look good. Normally, you can walk it off, but he couldn't. So that's not a good sign. But as always, we haven't complained so far, and we won't start now. Our ambitions remain the same."

Laimer's injury is another bitter blow for Bayern after ligament tears for Ismael Saibari and Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala's muscle fibre tear, and Manuel Neuer's tendon injury.

Saibari underwent surgery for a syndesmosis ligament tear in his right ankle, while Serge Gnabry had sustained a muscle injury in his left thigh. Meanwhile, Kane tore a ligament in his left ankle during last Friday's 1-1 Bundesliga home draw with Cologne.

Neuer had suffered a partial tendon tear in his right foot, an injury which forced him off in the first half of Bayern's Matchday 9 victory over Mainz on what was his 550th Bundesliga appearance earlier this month.

After a draw against Hamburg, FC Bayern will be eager to return to winning ways when they welcome Hertha Berlin to the Allianz in the DFB Cup round of 16 on Tuesday.

Bayern are currently second in the Bundesliga table with 23 points, just a point behind the table toppers Borussia Dortmund.

--IANS

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