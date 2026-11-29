Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) Actor Aamir Khan had once opened up about his relationship with ex-wife Kiran Rao. As Mr Perfectionist appeared on the 7th season of the popular chat show, 'Koffee With Karan', with his 'Laal Singh Chaddha' co-star Kareena Kapoor, he had shared that there can be no ‘acrimonious moment’ in his relationship.

Aamir added that he holds the utmost respect for both his ex-wives, Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta. He revealed that despite their busy schedules, they make it a point to get together once a week.

“I have the highest regard and respect for both of them. Hum log hamesha parivar hi rahenge (We will always be a family),” he said.

The 'Dangal' actor added that his relationships with his exes are not rocky as is often assumed by many.

“We all get together once a week, no matter how busy we are. There is a lot of genuine care, love and rspect towards each other,” he said.

For those who do not know, Aamir first got married to Reena Dutta at a young age. They have two children together - son Junaid and daughter Ira Khan. However, they decided to go their separate ways in 2002.

In 2005, Aamir once again decided to enter matrimony with filmmaker Kiran Rao. They have a son together, Azad Rao Khan. Aamir and Kiran also got divorced in 2021.

Aamir got hitched for the third time with Gauri Spratt on 5 July 2026 in a private ceremony at his Mumbai residence.

Talking about his professional commitments, Aamir is reported to play Dadasaheb Phalke, regarded as the father of Indian cinema, in his forthcoming biopic.

Made under the direction of Rajkumar Hirani, the project is touted to be a heartfelt tribute to the filmmaker's glorious legacy. It is believed that the project will focus on Dadasaheb Phalke's journey and the production of his first feature film, 'Raja Harishchandra'.

--IANS

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