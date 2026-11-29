Chennai, Nov 29 (IANS) Disclosing that director Ahammed Khabeer had stood by him like a rock when he was going through his lowest times, actor Kalidas Jayaram, who plays the lead in Ahammed Khabeer's upcoming Malayalam slice of life drama 'Many Many Happy Returns', on Sunday said that the bond they shared was beyond words, beyond cinema, and beyond anything else.

Taking to his Instagram page to pen a post on their upcoming film 'Many Many Happy Returns', actor Kalidas Jayaram said, "Full of happy nerves and endless gratitude as we inch closer to releasing Many Many Happy Returns…without a doubt, my most special film to date."

He went on to say, "When I was going through my lowest times, one person stood by me like a rock…my brother, and the captain of this ship @ahammed_khabeer. The bond we share is beyond words, beyond cinema, and beyond anything else. Watching our dream come alive together is a feeling I’ll cherish forever."

Kalidas added, "I’m counting down the seconds to December 4th for you all to experience this magic on the big screen. Until then, go watch our trailer that came out yesterday & let me know what you think!#ManyManyHappyReturns #AhammedKhabeer #December4 #Brotherhood #TrailerOutNow."

It may be recalled that Kalidas Jayaram had, in June this year, announced that the film's shooting had been wrapped up.

Taking to his Instagram page to pen a post of appreciation for the entire unit of the film, Kalidas Jayaram had then said, " 'Many Many Happy Returns'! Sitting here with my director @ahammed_khabeer, I’m feeling a deep sense of gratitude. Playing the lead in a slice-of-life film like this has been such a wholesome experience."

The actor had gone on to point out why the film was special. He had said, "What made this journey truly special was the environment on set. Every single day, the crew went above and beyond to ensure the ambience was perfectly set for my performance, allowing me to be completely vulnerable and honest in front of the camera. It is truly rare to find a group of people who are as talented as they are , and I feel so fortunate to have worked with such a cool, supportive team and such incredible co-actors who made every scene feel alive."

Kalidas went on to thank the direction team for their fantastic effort. He wrote, "A massive thank you to our direction team for their tireless effort, especially @jobin_john_varghese who not only played a key role in the direction team but also co-wrote this story with so much heart. I am also deeply grateful to our DOP @jithin_stanislaus for his beautiful vision, to Govind Vasantha for creating music that speaks to the soul of the film, and to our brilliant editor, @maheshbhuvanend for his dedication to shaping our narrative."

The actor went on to conclude the post by saying, "I’ve truly enjoyed this process and am looking forward to the next steps. I can’t wait for you all to see what this team has crafted. And that’s that PACK UP!!! it’s officially over!"

Meanwhile, director Ahammed Khabeer, for his part, took to his Instagram page to announce the wrapping up of shooting. Posting an image that read "Wrap Up", the director wrote, "This film is personal. Most special & memorable one I’ve made. Thank you, my cast & crew. Grateful. #manymanyhappyreturns #packup #2026release."

--IANS

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