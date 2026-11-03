November 04, 2026 1:30 AM हिंदी

When Anu Malik shared emotional story about his father

When Anu Malik shared emotional story about his father

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Music composer Anu Malik once spoke about how he ensured the comfort of his father, Sardar Malik after he rose up the ranks in Hindi film music.

An old clip from his chat with lyricist Sameer has resurfaced on the Internet, and it shows the composer recollecting his struggling days when Hindi film music was ruled by heavy weights like R.D. Burman, Kalyanji–Anandji and Laxmikant–Pyarelal.

He said, “R.D. Burman was the top most composer, whom we respect a lot, Kalyanji–Anandji and Laxmikant–Pyarelal, all of them were ruling. It would be a big deal if a song gets recorded in between them. And there were 3 studios, Mehboob Studio, Film Center Studio, and Famous Studio, all of them used to be booked. You are neither getting a film, nor are you getting a musician. We didn’t get singers in those days easily. Lataji, ruling, Ashaji, Kishore Kumar, it was difficult to get their dates”.

He shared that he used to stand for hours, outside Mehboob Studio, but didn't get the entry. If a producer came, he would say, “Sir, listen to my song”.

He further mentioned, “There is a very famous line, that Anu Malik got a movie, after making the director listen to his song in the bathroom. Yes. He did all this, because there was no one to listen, no one to see, no one to ask. So, Anu Malik took out water from a stone, because I couldn't see my father's sorrow, I couldn't see my father's pain. I couldn't imagine that such a big talented man was going through this. When producers started coming to me, things started moving. My father used to look at me from a distance, he used to smile, he used to just smile, and his smile was everything”.

“Once I had seen him, standing at the bus stop, when my time had started. I said, ‘Dad, why are you at the bus stop?’ I bought a car. I said, ‘Dad, from today, driver and car are yours’”, he added.

--IANS

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