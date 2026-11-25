Kolkata, Nov 25 (IANS) Buoyed by a maiden F4 Indian Championship victory for Aaron Mehta and an Indian Racing League (IRL) podium finish by Saishiva Sankaran, Kolkata Royal Tigers will aim to strengthen their campaign when the Indian Racing Festival returns to the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) for the next round on November 28 and 29.

Owned by former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, the Kolkata-based franchise has shown encouraging form across both championships and will look to translate its recent successes into consistent performances as the season approaches its concluding stages.

The team enters the upcoming IRL round with confidence following Sankaran’s second-place finish in the opening race of Round 2 at BIC. The Indian driver clocked 27:55.806 to finish behind Goa Aces JA Racing’s Raoul Hyman, delivering a valuable podium result for the Kolkata outfit.

Sankaran will once again spearhead the team’s challenge alongside Keawn Tandon, Jem Hepworth and Aditya Patnaik as the franchise targets another strong showing in the championship.

The team’s progress has also been evident in the F4 Indian Championship, where 15-year-old Mehta delivered a landmark performance in Round 3 at the Madras International Circuit.

Starting from pole position, Mehta held off a determined challenge from Speed Demons Delhi’s Ntiyiso Mabunda to secure Race 3 victory by just 0.546 seconds. At 15 years, six months and six days, he became the youngest winner in the history of Indian F4.

The triumph lifted Mehta to third in the championship standings with 82 points. His teammate Swarnav Das also impressed at the same event, finishing fourth after fighting his way back from the rear of the field.

Ganguly expressed satisfaction with the team’s progress and said the upcoming BIC weekend would provide another opportunity to demonstrate its competitive potential.

“Kolkata Royal Tigers represents the competitive spirit and passion for sport that define this city. It is encouraging to see our drivers making their mark across both championships, with Saishiva’s podium finish in the IRL and Aaron’s historic victory in F4 reflecting the team’s potential. Aaron’s achievement at such a young age is particularly special, and we are excited to see what the team can accomplish as the season progresses. As we return to Buddh International Circuit, our focus will be on building on these performances, competing consistently and giving our fans more reasons to cheer,” said the Kolkata Royal Tigers owner.

Mehta, meanwhile, described his maiden championship victory as a special moment but stressed the importance of maintaining his progress.

“Winning my first race in the F4 Indian Championship was an incredible feeling. It was a closely fought race, and holding off the challenge in the final stages made the victory even more special. Becoming the youngest race winner in the championship is something I am very proud of, but I know there is still a lot of work to do. The team has been very supportive throughout the season, and I am looking forward to returning to Buddh International Circuit and carrying this confidence into the next round,” he said.

The upcoming weekend will see the Indian Racing League enter Round 3, while the F4 Indian Championship moves into Round 5. Kolkata Royal Tigers will look to build on their previous results, with Sankaran and his IRL teammates targeting another podium challenge, while Mehta and Das seek to consolidate their positions in F4.

The return of the Indian Racing Festival to BIC will bring together six city-based franchises, featuring established international competitors and emerging Indian talent. With the season finale scheduled to take place at the Navi Mumbai Street Circuit in December, the November 28-29 weekend could prove important in shaping the championship battles ahead of the final round.

--IANS

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