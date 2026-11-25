Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has offered a glimpse of his time in Gujarat.

The ‘Udta Punjab’ actor shared a series of pictures capturing the region’s landscape and cultural charm. Taking to Instagram, Diljit posted photographs featuring camels and the desert surroundings, giving his followers a peek into his experience in the state. The pictures highlighted a different side of Gujarat, with its distinctive landscape and traditional elements.

The singer’s post gave a glimpse of his time exploring the region. Sharing a series of photos, he simply wrote, “Gujarat.”

Diljit posted photographs in which he was seen dressed in an orange T-shirt layered with a white top and paired with jeans. He completed his look with a cowboy hat. The singer struck candid poses in several pictures, offering glimpses of his time during the visit.

The photo collection featured moments from his journey, including a picture taken aboard a plane while enjoying a meal. He was also seen taking a camel ride and enjoying a bike ride. Another photograph captured him meeting a fan during his visit.

Through the pictures, Diljit gave a glimpse of his travel experiences, from exploring the desert landscape to enjoying local encounters.

Diljit Dosanjh performed in Gujarat on November 21, 2026, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as part of his RuPay Aura India Tour 2026. Ahead of the concert, the singer visited Gir National Park for a wildlife safari and offered prayers at Girnar Temple in Junagadh.

Before the event, Chandigarh-based professor Dr. Pandit Rao Dharennavar had raised objections to four songs—'Patiala Peg,' ‘Panj Tara,' ‘Je Bichcho Feem Labbiya,' and ‘Jatt Utthe Fire Karda.' He cited a 2019 Punjab and Haryana High Court order that prohibited songs promoting alcohol, drugs and gun culture. Consequently, some tracks faced restrictions during the concert.

Diljit Dosanjh spoke out against the restrictions placed on some of his songs during his concert at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. He called the treatment of Indian artists “double standards” and drew a comparison with the response to international acts such as Coldplay.

Before beginning his performance, Diljit addressed the audience and said that performing at the stadium, which he described as the world’s largest, was a special moment for him.

“If an artist from abroad comes and sings, nobody has a problem. But people have a problem with Diljit. They tell me that I have come from abroad. I was born here. I wasn't born in Honolulu. I travel across the world, and all the musicians behind me are Indians who were born here. Give them a big round of applause. These are the same people who travel with me across the world,” he said.

Diljit added, “Why should these double standards apply only to me? I don't understand. If you want to impose restrictions, impose them on me. I have no problem with the people who impose these restrictions. I am enjoying myself. I send them love too.”

--IANS

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