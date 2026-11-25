Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Domestic equity benchmarks staged a strong recovery on Wednesday as investors lapped up banking, financial and FMCG shares amid supportive global market trends.

The Sensex jumped 1,502.29 points, or 1.82 per cent, to close at 83,938.28, while the Nifty advanced 469.60 points, or 1.85 per cent, to settle at 25,819.25.

Commenting on Nifty technical outlook, experts said that the index witnessed a strong recovery on Wednesday after profit booking in Monday’s session, reclaiming the crucial 25,650 mark.

"Overall, the bullish undertone remains intact, with immediate support placed at 25,650 and resistance at the psychological 26,000 mark," a market expert noted. "A decisive breakout above 26,000 could open the doors for the next upside target of 26,500," analysts noted.

Market sentiment remained upbeat throughout the session, supported by gains across key heavyweight sectors.

Financial stocks were among the biggest contributors to the rally, with private and public sector banks witnessing broad-based buying.

Among the Nifty constituents, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Life Insurance Company and Tata Consumer Products emerged as the top gainers, benefiting from renewed investor interest in consumer-facing businesses.

On the sectoral front, the Nifty FMCG index outperformed with a gain of around 3 per cent, driven by strength in major consumer goods companies.

Banking and financial shares also posted solid advances, with the Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Bank and Nifty PSU Bank indices ending firmly in positive territory.

Market experts said that the rally reflected improving risk appetite among investors, aided by favourable global cues and buying in rate-sensitive sectors. Consumer-focused stocks also attracted interest as investors sought defensive bets amid broader market volatility.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee witnessed a sharp rebound against the US dollar on Wednesday, gaining nearly 70 paise after the holiday and touching a seven-month high, USD/INR hitting an intra-day low of 92.39.

"The strengthening momentum could extend further, with the next downside targets placed around 91.40–90.00," according to market experts mentioned.

--IANS

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