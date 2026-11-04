When and where to watch SAFF Championship 2026 live in India: know all details

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) The 15th edition of the SAFF Championship is set to kick off in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on November 5, with six teams, including defending champions India, competing for the regional football title, with the final scheduled on November 17.

India will begin their title defence against arch-rivals Pakistan in the tournament opener at the National Stadium in Dhaka. The match will start at 3 PM IST.

The six participating teams are hosts Bangladesh, India, Bhutan, Maldives, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. They have been divided into two groups, with India drawn in Group B alongside Pakistan and the Maldives. Group A comprises Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Bhutan.

India will face Pakistan on November 5 before taking on the Maldives in their second group-stage fixture on November 11. Both matches are scheduled to begin at 3 PM IST.

The Blue Tigers will be managed by Naushad Moosa, who currently coaches the India U23 men’s team, while Bibiano Fernandes has been named assistant coach.

India have announced a 28-member squad for the competition, with several first-choice players set to feature in two international friendlies against New Zealand later this month.

The defending champions will be aiming to extend their record of nine titles and secure a 10th championship crown. India won the previous edition in 2023 after defeating Kuwait in the final in Bengaluru.

The group winners and the best two runners-up will play in the semifinals on 14 November. The first semi-final will begin at 2:30 PM IST, while the second will kick off at 8 PM IST.

The final of the tournament will be played on November 17 at 7:30 PM IST. All matches of the competition will be held at the National Stadium in Dhaka.

SAFF Championship 2026: Live streaming details

When: November 5 to 17, 2026

Where: National Stadium, Dhaka, Bangladesh

Where to watch: Live streaming of the SAFF Championship 2026 will be available on VETO. There will be no live telecast of the SAFF Championship on any TV channel in India.

--IANS

sds/bsk/