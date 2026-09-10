'We’re going to achieve a lot together,' says Enzo Fernandez ahead of Manchester Derby

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) New Manchester City midfielder Enzo Fernandez is eager to make his mark in one of English football’s biggest fixtures when his side take on Manchester United in the Manchester Derby at Old Trafford on September 13.

Fernandez, who joined City from Chelsea, said he has settled in quickly at his new club and is determined to help the team achieve major success, starting with a difficult test against their local rivals.

“I’m really happy to be here, to be honest. I always dreamed of being at a club as big as Manchester City, so I’m grateful for the opportunity,” Fernandez said in an interview with JioHotstar.

“It’s a very emotional moment for me and my family to take this step at 25 years old in a football career that I always dreamed of. So, I’m so happy to be here enjoying these first few days I’ve had at the club; I can already see just how big it is, and we’re going to enjoy ourselves and win lots of things together,” he added.

The Argentina international said his move to City represents an important step in his career and believes his experience in the Premier League has prepared him for the demands of playing at the highest level.

“I’ve had many experiences, in Argentine football and in Portugal, and now I'm coming to the Premier League. When I first came here, the physical side was very difficult in my first year, but I kept learning, and over time I gained experience, and now I feel much more prepared,” he said.

Fernandez described himself as a box-to-box midfielder who enjoys having possession and contributing in both attack and defence.

“I really like to keep possession, to link up with my teammates. I’m a box-to-box midfielder; I can defend, attack, assist and score goals, but they are all things I have worked on throughout my career,” he said.

The 25-year-old also revealed the thinking behind his decision to wear the No. 17 shirt at City, saying his faith influenced his choice.

“It doesn’t have any special meaning, but I’m a great believer in God. I read the Bible, and while I was reading the Bible, the transfer was happening, and I was reading a verse; it really touched my heart, so I felt that was the way to go,” he said.

Fernandez also reflected on Argentina’s triumph at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where he played a key role in the team’s successful campaign.

“It was a very special period in my life. I had only played a handful of matches for Argentina, and then to go to the World Cup and have that opportunity to represent my country, my people and my family, it’s a huge privilege,” he said.

“And then everything happened as it did. I’m very happy and grateful to have won that title, which will live in history forever. They were moments in my career that I will never forget and that will remain in my heart forever.”

With the Manchester Derby approaching, Fernandez also spoke about the legacy of Argentine players at City, naming former stars Pablo Zabaleta, Nicolas Otamendi and Julian Alvarez.

“The truth is that great Argentine players have come through here and made history, like Pablo Zabaleta, Julian Alvarez and Nicolas Otamendi. For me it’s a privilege to be here. I want to give 100 per cent every day and try and take the club as high as possible,” he said.

--IANS

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