Rights body condemns Pakistan's decision to repatriate Afghan medical students

Islamabad, Sep 10 (IANS) The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has condemned Pakistan's decision to rusticate and repatriate Afghan students already enrolled in medical and dental colleges across the nation and ban new admissions, terming it a "humanitarian crisis" impacting people whose education, safety and future are at immediate risk.

The HRCP's statement comes after the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) reiterated its earlier order in a letter to medical and dental colleges, directing Afghan nationals already pursuing medical and dental education in Pakistan to return to Afghanistan.

King Edward Medical University (KEMU) in Lahore has become one of the first government universities to comply with the order, directing 20 Afghan MBBS students to report within 24 hours, Pakistan-based daily The Express Tribune reported.

"HRCP strongly condemns the decision to rusticate and repatriate Afghan students -- including women -- already enrolled in medical and dental colleges in Pakistan, as well as to bar new admissions. This is no longer simply an education policy; it is also a humanitarian crisis affecting young people whose education, safety and futures are at immediate risk. In Lahore alone, students report that around 100 Afghan medical and dental students may be affected, including an estimated 20–40 women. Some students have now approached HRCP seeking not only legal and institutional support but also safe shelter, underscoring the gravity and immediacy of the situation," HRCP posted on X.

The rights body urged the Pakistan government to uphold the principle of non-refoulement and emphasised that Pakistan's security concerns and strained ties with Afghanistan cannot justify punishing Afghan students.

"We call on the government urgently to uphold the principle of non-refoulement. Given the well-documented risks faced by Afghans returning to Afghanistan -- and particularly by women -- no student should be forcibly returned without an individual assessment of the risks they face. Pakistan’s security concerns and strained relations with Afghanistan cannot justify collectively punishing students. The repatriation orders must be suspended immediately, the affected students’ enrolment restored, and urgent arrangements made for those requiring protection and shelter," the HRCP wrote on X.

Last month, PMDC ordered the suspension of medical and dental education for Afghan students in Pakistan. It further mentioned that the order will be applicable to new admissions and Afghan students already pursuing studies in medical and dental colleges, Afghanistan's news agency Khaama Press reported.

The council stated that the decision was taken after policy guidance from the relevant authorities and a decision made by the council on July 30. Under the order, Afghan students enrolled in medical and dental education in Pakistan need to return to Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported.

Furthermore, the PMDC suspended admission of Afghan students in medical and dental courses in Pakistan. Under the order, the transfer or migration of Afghan students between medical and dental institutions in Pakistan has also been banned.

--IANS

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