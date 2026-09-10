Saif Ali Khan recalls Akshay Kumar's hilarious prank on him on the sets of 'Haiwaan'

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar have reunited on screen for Priyadarshan's much-awaited thriller, 'Haiwaan'. Saif revealed how Akshay, known for his mischievous nature, pulled a hilarious prank on him on the set of their forthcoming drama.

'Haiwaan' marks Akshay and Saif's reunion on-screen after 17 long years. Before this, these two have worked together in films such as 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994)', 'Yeh Dillagi (1994)', 'Aarzoo" (1999)', and 'Tashan (2008)'.

Sharing what it was like working with Akshay yet again, Saif said they end up bringing out the child within one another.

He stated, "We were laughing like children most of the time and then somehow managing to be serious when the camera was on. We go way back. We somehow bring out the juvenile side of each other."

Recalling all the fun they ended up having while shooting 'Haiwaan', Saif revealed that Akshay stole his watch.

"He stole my watch again. It's the braille watch that I wear in the film, and I just finished quite an important scene. Suddenly I am told that the braille watch is missing. I was like, 'What? How can the watch not be there? I can't do the scene again without it because it was important for the continuity.' But he had stolen it just after the shot. Every time he shakes your hand, he can steal your watch," he recalled.

While Saif will be seen as the visually challenged protagonist in the movie, Akshay will essay the brutal antagonist.

It must also be noted that while Akshay has previously collaborated with Priyadarshan in multiple dramas, including 'Hera Pheri (2000)', 'Garam Masala (2005)', 'Bhagam Bhag (2006)', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007)', 'De Dana Dan (2009)', 'Khatta Meetha (2010)', and most recently, 'Bhooth Bangla (2026)', this is going to be Saif's primary association with the filmmaker.

Jointly backed under the banners of KVN Productions and Thespian Films by Venkat K. Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn, 'Haiwaan' will be released on 11th September.

--IANS

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