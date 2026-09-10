India plays a key role as BRICS shapes an inclusive global order

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) BRICS, which began as a boardroom acronym for four emerging markets, has grown into a geopolitical bloc spanning four continents as successive waves of membership pulled in oil states, African economies and Southeast Asian partners. At the centre of this expanding architecture sits India this year, chairing the grouping for a fourth time since its inception, according to an official factsheet on Thursday.

BRICS has emerged as a key platform for coordinating economic policy among major emerging economies. It serves as the principal forum where these nations shape a common position on global governance. Through sustained dialogue, it has become a channel for advancing the interests of the Global South within multilateral institutions.

Under its 2026 Presidency, India is set to host the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12–13, 2026. India’s Chairship is guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.” The theme reflects India’s focus on strengthening existing achievements and institutional effectiveness.

It places development, sustainability and innovation at the heart of the agenda. It also highlights the aspirations of the Global South. India seeks to reinforce BRICS as a constructive and solutions-oriented forum.

Today, BRICS has expanded to 11 countries: Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the UAE. Collectively, these members represent 49.5 per cent of the global population, 40 per cent of global GDP, and 26 per cent of global trade. The expansion of the bloc which took place in January 2024 was followed by the creation of a Partner Country category.

These figures underline their substantial demographic and economic weight. Its expanded membership has also widened its geographical reach across Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America. This diversity brings together major markets, natural resources, technological capabilities and varied development experiences.

A major phase of expansion began in January 2024. Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE became full members. Indonesia joined as the eleventh full member in January 2025. These accessions significantly expanded BRICS’ geographical and economic reach.

The expansion was accompanied by the creation of a Partner Country category. Ten countries joined this framework during 2025: Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

Across successive summits, BRICS cooperation has progressively expanded to encompass strategic global issues and areas of practical collaboration. Its agenda covers terrorism, climate change, food and energy security, trade and agriculture. It also addresses labour and employment, telecommunications, international finance and the global economic situation. BRICS advocates for greater representation and equity in international institutions, including the WTO and global financial architecture.

These efforts seek to make global governance more inclusive, effective and responsive to contemporary challenges.

--IANS

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