INS Udaygiri visits Colombo to strengthen India-Sri Lanka maritime cooperation

Colombo, Sep 10 (IANS) Indian Naval Ship (INS) Udaygiri arrived at Sri Lanka's Colombo for a three-day operational visit, aimed at strengthening maritime cooperation between the two nations.

The ship's visit coincides with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's visit to Sri Lanka. Indian Navy said that INS Udaygiri's visit underscores India's unwavering commitment towards realising the vision of MAHASAGAR.

In a post on X, the Indian Navy Spokesperson wrote, "Indigenously constructed multi-role stealth frigate INS Udaygiri arrived at Colombo, Sri Lanka, for a three-day operational visit from 08–11 Sep 26. The ship’s visit coincides with the landmark visit of Hon’ble Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh, who also attended a deck reception onboard INS Udaygiri."

"The engagements aim to strengthen maritime cooperation through Mobile Training Teams, experience sharing and provision of machinery/ equipment spares to the Sri Lanka Armed Forces, in line with India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy. The visit underscores India’s unwavering commitment towards realising the vision of MAHASAGAR," the spokesperson added.

During the deck reception organised onboard INS Udaygiri at Colombo port, Rajnath Singh handed over spares for Indra MK 2 –Radar for the Sri Lankan Air Force, spares for the Sri Lankan Ship SAYURA and inflatable targets to the Sri Lankan officials. Singh recalled how INS Udaygiri was among the first responders during the devastating Cyclone Ditwah and brought relief assistance for the people of Sri Lanka.

"Attended the deck reception organised onboard INS Udaygiri at Colombo port during my visit to Sri Lanka. Was also joined by the Dy minister of Defence and other senior government officials of Sri Lanka. During the event, handed over Spares for Indra MK 2 –Radar for Sri Lankan Air Force, Spares for SLN Ship SAYURA and Inflatable targets to the Sri Lankan officials. This equipment will help in further boosting the capability and capacity of the Sri Lankan Armed Forces," Rajnath Singh posted on X.

"INS Udayagiri was among the first responders during the devastating Cyclone Ditwah and brought relief assistance to our brothers and sisters in Sri Lanka. As Sri Lanka’s closest neighbour and a civilisational twin, Bharat will continue to stand firmly with Sri Lanka in rain or shine. We remain each other’s ‘Sukh Dukh Mein Saathi’," he added.

On Wednesday, Rajnath Singh said he foresaw a future in which India and Sri Lanka move forward as joint stakeholders in an integrated Maritime Domain Awareness system delivering comprehensive maritime information in real time.

In his address at the Lankan Ministry of Defence in Colombo on 'India-Sri Lanka Maritime Cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region – Civilisational Partners with intertwined destinies', Singh said, "I foresee a future where our two countries move forward as joint stakeholders in developing a mutually beneficial and integrated Maritime Domain Awareness system to provide comprehensive maritime information on a real-time basis."

According to him, such a system would entail systematic cooperation and interaction among concerned agencies, the Navies and the Coast Guards of the two countries, with a view to addressing challenges ranging from illegal fishing and suspicious vessel tracking to narcotics trafficking, smuggling and terrorism.

"India is always willing to join hands with its Sri Lankan colleagues in areas like capacity building and exercises. India is committed to assisting Sri Lanka in whichever way possible to further enhance such cooperation," Singh said.

He said India's development projects in Sri Lanka were always focused on the requirements of the Sri Lankan people and the priorities set by the government in Colombo.

"Our ports can become engines of shared economic growth, while our maritime industry can become the driver for future prosperity, not only for our own people, but for our entire region as well," he highlighted.

--IANS

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