Parineeti Chopra reveals why she and Raghav are grateful she was pregnant while shooting ‘Shaque: Trust No One’

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Actress Parineeti Chopra has opened up about shooting her OTT debut “Shaque: Trust No One” while she was pregnant.

Speaking at the trailer launch, she revealed why she and her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, felt grateful that she was carrying their baby while working on the project. Parineeti revealed that she discovered she was pregnant after the shoot had already begun. Looking back at the experience, the ‘Ishaqzaade’ actress said she and Raghav often felt thankful that the pregnancy happened while she was working with the makers of “Shaque: Trust No One,” who went out of their way to ensure her comfort and well-being.

Parineeti said, “Raghav and I always joke about this, that thank God I was pregnant on this project with these makers and not on any other film with any other makers. Because we didn’t know beforehand. We found out once the shoot had already begun. And that pressure of professionalism comes into play. You know, you don’t want your project to get impacted. So, like I said, it was God’s saying that it was Sid, Rensil sir and Sapna who were the makers here.”

The ‘Golmaal Again’ actress also revealed that once the makers learned about her pregnancy, they made necessary changes to the action sequences to ensure her comfort and prevent her from feeling pressured.

“We were already in Shimla, in Chail, in very, very challenging locations, and I had to give them this news. I didn’t even finish my conversation. They were like, ‘We already knew.’ And they really kind of said, ‘You know, just don’t worry about anything.’ And they really treated me like a baby, pun intended. They really treated me with such gentle hands. I saw this team come alive creatively. They made changes to the action sequences for me to be more comfortable without destroying anything creatively.”

“I have to tell you this story because, as producers, this is where you get lucky. Not everybody will do this. We were shooting in these bungalows and crazy locations all over Shimla and Chail, and our locations were really far away. They arranged for me to stay on set. They made arrangements so that I didn’t have to travel that much on those winding, mountainous roads every day, which was like an hour of travel to and fro. They made arrangements for me to live on set so that I could just come, shoot and get my rest,” explained Parineeti.

She also spoke about the support she received from her family during the special phase. Raghav, along with her mother, mother-in-law, and brothers, travelled to be with her.

“And then it turned out to be a beautiful experience because Raghav being Raghav, he ran to Shimla and came to be with me. My mom came, my mother-in-law came, and my brothers came. So it was like, ‘Does this entire family come to shoot?’ But it was just one after the other. Somebody or the other was always with me.”

So, it turned out to be a beautiful experience for me. And, of course, we joke that this is Neer’s debut along with my debut. So, yeah, it’s going to be the most special show for me. Always,” concluded Parineeti.

“Shaque: Trust No One” marks Parineeti’s OTT debut. The crime thriller will premiere on September 24 on Netflix.

--IANS

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