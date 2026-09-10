PM Modi, Prince Rahim Aga Khan V discuss ways to deepen ties across key sectors

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Prince Rahim Aga Khan V, the 50th hereditary Imam (spiritual leader) of the Shia Ismaili Muslims and Chair of the Aga Khan Development Network, in New Delhi on Thursday.

During the meeting, PM Modi recalled the legacy of Prince Rahim's father, the late Aga Khan IV, and his contributions to development initiatives.

The two sides also explored opportunities to deepen India's cooperation with the Aga Khan Development Network across key sectors.

Following the meeting, PM Modi took to X and posted: "Happy to meet His Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan V. Fondly recalled his father, the late Aga Khan IV and his enduring contributions to development efforts. Discussed ways to further strengthen our partnership with the Aga Khan Development Network in healthcare, agriculture, rural development, youth and women empowerment."

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met Prince Rahim, as the two sides discussed the Aga Khan Development Network's work in social development and heritage preservation.

"Pleased to meet His Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan V. Discussed the impactful work in social development & heritage preservation by the Aga Khan Development Network, and further opportunities in India and abroad," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Prince Rahim arrived in India on Wednesday for a seven-day visit at the invitation of Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan.

"A warm welcome to His Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan V on his first visit to India since his accession as the 50th Imam of the Ismaili community. The visit will provide an opportunity to review ongoing cooperation with Aga Khan Development Network in social development and heritage preservation, and explore collaboration in various development and community initiatives," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on X.

According to the MEA, during his visit till September 15, Prince Rahim will also call on President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi. During his visit, he will also meet Home Minister Amit Shah.

In addition to these engagements, Prince Rahim will visit Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Hyderabad, where Aga Khan Development Network is involved in various development and community initiatives.

Prince Rahim was named the 50th hereditary Imam (spiritual leader) of the Shia Ismaili Muslims in February 2025 following the death of his father, Prince Karim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan IV, in accordance with historical Shia Imami Ismaili tradition.

--IANS

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