Kanwar Dhillon on his love for sports and fitness: ‘I’ve grown up being a sportsman all my life’

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Actor Kanwar Dhillon, who is currently seen as the lead in “Udne Ki Aasha,” has opened up about his lifelong passion for sports and fitness.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, he revealed how his early years as an active sportsperson helped shape his discipline, mindset and approach to life. Kanwar shared, “I’ve grown up being a sportsman all my life. Right from the primary section of my school, I was always a sprinter. I was the best athlete in my school and was also the sports captain.”

He added, “I was a part of all the main sporting events in my school and represented my school at several sports meets. Life has always been about sports and fitness for me. I think that is exactly where my mental conditioning also comes from.”

Kanwar also revealed that his sporting background has helped him deal with pressure and challenges in his professional life. “My personal mental strategy for bouncing back after a tough day is simply to keep going while listening to my body and mind.”

“If I’m not able to work out or go to the gym after a very tiring schedule, I listen to my body and let it go. I don’t push myself if I don’t feel like pushing myself,” he explained.

Kanwar also admired actor Siddharth Nigam for his dedication to gymnastics. “He has a certain level of fitness and is absolutely great at what he does. He’s someone I really admire for his hard work.”

Among the sports he played during his school years, badminton remains particularly close to Kanwar’s heart. He admitted that badminton and table tennis are two sports he wishes he had continued alongside his acting career. “But badminton all the way. I’ve grown up playing badminton so much, and I was actually good at it,” mentioned Kanwar.

Kanwar Dhillon plays the lead role of Sachin Deshmukh in Star Plus’ popular television show “Udne Ki Aasha.” Neha Harsora plays the role of Sayali in the show.

--IANS

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