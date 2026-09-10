PMMSY scheme gives booster shot to India’s fisheries sector  

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) has strengthened India’s fisheries sector with fish production increasing from 141.64 lakh tonnes in 2019-20 to a record 197.75 lakh tonnes in 2024-25, while fisheries exports rose from Rs 46,663 crore in 2019–20 to Rs 73,890 crore in 2025–26, reflecting strong sectoral growth, according to a government factsheet released on Thursday.

As PMMSY completes six years on September 10, 2026, it stands as a landmark in the transformation of the Indian fisheries sector towards modernisation, sustainability, and prosperity.

Since its launch in 2020, the scheme has built stronger infrastructure, opened up new opportunities, and provided consistent support to fishers and fish farmers across the country. Building on the Blue Revolution scheme, PMMSY was conceived to address critical gaps across the fisheries value chain.

The scheme created employment opportunities for 58 lakh persons in fisheries and aquaculture-related activities. It also approved Rs 2,797 crore for cold-chain and marketing infrastructure, strengthening post-harvest management and market connectivity. Additionally, 2,195 FFPOs were supported through projects worth Rs 544.86 crore, strengthening collective empowerment. Besides, the government has allocated a record Rs 2,500 crore in Union Budget for 2026–27 under PMMSY, reaffirming its commitment to the sector, the statement said.

The scheme has also continued to support large-scale investments in fisheries and aquaculture infrastructure. As of August 11, 2026, during the period 2020–21 to 2025–26, the Department of Fisheries has approved fisheries and aquaculture projects worth Rs 21,394.88 crore, including a Central share of Rs 9,510.89 crore.

These approvals, based on proposals received from States, Union Territories and various implementing agencies, are supporting infrastructure development and strengthening the fisheries value chain across the country.

The government is strengthening fisheries infrastructure under PMMSY, with a focus on fishing harbours, fish landing centres, cold chains, transportation and marketing facilities. During the last five years, the Department of Fisheries has approved Rs 3,741.89 crore for 28 fishing harbour development projects, 25 fish landing centre projects and 23 dredging projects.

PMMSY has focused on transforming India’s fisheries sector by enhancing production and productivity, modernising the value chain, generating livelihood opportunities, increasing incomes, boosting exports and GVA, strengthening fishers’ security and welfare, and improving fisheries management and regulation, the statement added.

--IANS

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