Madrid, Nov 29 (IANS) Real Madrid suffered a loss at the Bernabeu and dropped to third in La Liga table after a 2-1 home defeat to Deportivo Alaves.

Madrid started dominantly, creating dangerous chances. Vini Jr. nearly opened the scoring in the ninth minute, but his shot inside the box was deflected by Sivera. Kylian Mbappe also had a chance around the 15th minute, but his effort was met with another great save by the goalkeeper.

In one of Alavés' first attacks, Toni Martínez scored to make it 0-1 in the 22nd minute. Real Madrid had to mount a comeback, and in the 34th minute, Bellingham came close to equalising with an acrobatic effort, but the ball narrowly missed the target.

Earlier, Atletico Madrid kept up the pressure on FC Barcelona at the top of La Liga with a 3-2 win away to Elche.

The victory leaves Atletico two points behind Barcelona, who plays away to Deportivo A Coruna on Sunday ahead of the two sides' meeting at Camp Nou next Wednesday.

Atletico raced into a two-goal lead against relegation-threatened Elche, with Alex Grimaldo opening the scoring from the penalty spot in the fifth minute and Lee Kang-in doubling the advantage just two minutes later.

Martim Neto gave Elche hope with a goal in the 26th minute before Julian Alvarez restored Atletico's two-goal cushion shortly before halftime.

Atletico faced a nervy second half after Elche full-back Buba Sangare made it 3-2 in the 48th minute. Diego Simeone's side nevertheless held on for a vital victory, producing a solid defensive display.

Saturday's action began with Rayo Vallecano forward Jorge de Frutos giving his side a much-needed 1-0 win away to Real Betis.

De Frutos scored the only goal in the 72nd minute, giving Rayo some breathing space above the relegation zone.

Malaga remained bottom of the table and winless after a 4-3 defeat to Athletic Club, who led 4-1 at halftime thanks to goals from Oihan Sancet, Alex Berenguer, Nico Williams and Hugo Rincon.

Jens Cajuste scored for Malaga in the first half, while Adrian Nino gave his side hope in the 49th minute before scoring again in the 82nd, but Malaga's comeback effort eventually fell short.

Levante's troubles deepened on Friday after losing 3-1 at home to Racing Santander despite taking the lead through Ivan Romero in the 42nd minute.

Pablo Garcia equalised for Racing in the 66th minute. Yassir Zabiri's 81st-minute goal then put Racing ahead before Garcia scored his second of the match in stoppage time to seal the win.

--IANS

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