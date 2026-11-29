Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) Actor and singer Nick Jonas admitted that he is missing his 'jaan' Priyanka Chopra, as he enjoyed a family Thanksgiving with their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

On Sunday, Nick took to his official Instagram account and published a couple of rare photos enjoying some quality time with his loved ones.

From playing guitar to relishing an appetizing feast, to simply posing for a perfect family photo, Nick mentioned in the caption, "A lot of thanks were given. Missing my jaan @priyankachopra while she’s out crushing it on set in Aus (Red heart emoji) (sic)."

It must be noted that PeeCee is presently in Australia shooting for her upcoming sci-fi action thriller "Bluefly".

The project has been made under the direction of 'Predators' maker Nimrod Antal. The drama has been jointly written by David Frigerio, William Eubank and Carlyle Eubank.

The official synopsis of the drama read, "Deep in the Congo, a grieving UN translator is pulled onto a black-ops mission to recover a downed aircraft that isn't supposed to exist."

"As a Special Operations team pushes upriver through militia-held territory, the recovery becomes a descent - and the closer they get to the craft, the clearer it becomes that they were never meant to bring it home," it said further.

Priyanka also makes sure to spend time with her daughter whenever she gets a breather from her hectic work schedule.

Recently, Priyanka called daughter Malti the 'bravest girl' as she tried to pet an anaconda during their visit to the Australia Zoo.

Taking to her official handle, Priyanka uploaded snippets from a fun-filled day with Malti at the Australia Zoo. Malti was seen touching a giant snake under the supervision of the staff. The little one was dressed in a white floral dress, paired with pink shoes, approaching the huge reptile as a staff member carefully held it.

“The bravest girl,” the text on the post read.

--IANS

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