Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh has expanded his horizons with the Malayalam drama 'Khalifa: The Ruler'. After working in several industries such as Tollywood and Kollywood, he is stepping into Mollywood with his next.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Neil Nitin Mukesh talked about the growing pan-India cinema trend. He admitted that he always wanted to explore different film industries and remains grateful for every opportunity.

The 'New York' actor told IANS, "I had decided at a very young age that I might also be working in regional languages. Like with Hollywood movies, since they have a single language the movies are made on a massive scale and they are called 'English films'. But in India, we are lucky that we have several languages, like Hindi, Telugu, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, and the cinema is flourishing in every language. So there will come a time when all these languages will amalgamate, and movies will be made on national and international platforms."

Reflecting on his cinematic journey across languages, he added, "I had decided from a very young age. The first movie I did was 'Kaththi' and my journey started from there. Next, I went ahead and did 'Saaho' with Prabhas, which was India's first official pan-India movie, according to me. We shot the movie in multiple languages and did not dub it. Now, we see that several pan-India movies are being made. So I had a great time working in both industries. The style of storytelling is different."

Directed by Vysakh and written by Jinu V. Abraham, 'Khalifa: The Ruler' stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the title role, along with Neil Nitin Mukesh, Suresh Oberoi, Malvika Sharma, Sanju Sivram, Shammi Thilakan, Renji Panicker, Shivajith Padmanabhan, Kyraa Vasudevan and Indrans as the ancillary cast. Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and Soubin Shahir will also be seen doing cameo appearances.

'Khalifa: The Ruler' was released in the cinema halls on 20 August.

--IANS

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