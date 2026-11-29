Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) Did you know a nervous Shatrughan Sinha once approached Dharmendra for some dance advice before the shoot of his first song in public, "Shor Mach Gaya Shor" for the 1974 release "Badla".

During an appearance on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' alongside Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha recalled a hilarious incident from one of their film shoots. He revealed that he was extremely nervous before filming a song, as he had never danced in front of large crowd before. With so many people present to watch the shoot, he decided to seek advice from someone he considered the greatest dancer, saying, "Who better to ask than the greatest dancer, our big brother?"

When Shatrughan asked Dharmendra, "How will I dance in front of such a large crowd? How did you do 'Rafta Rafta?", the 'He-Man' of Bollywood replied, "You should do the same thing I did. Get a little drunk."

Later, Dharam Ji added that just the name of alcohol is enough to lower anyone's inhibitions.

The song Shatrughan Sinha was referring to during the conversation was 'Shor Mach Gaya Shor', which featured him alongside Moushumi Chatterjee. Scored by renowned composer duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal, the lyrics for the dance number have been penned by Anand Bakshi. Kishore Kumar lent his iconic voice to the track.

"Badla" was directed by Vijay and produced by R.C. Kumar. It also starrer Ajit, Johnny Walker, Mehmood and Nirupa Roy in key roles, along with others.

The film revolves around Raju, a young man who becomes a part of a smuggling gang to earn money for his sister's dowry. However, following a tragic incident involving the gang leader and his sister, Raju is overtaken by a desire for revenge.

Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha were one of the most popular on-screen pairs back in the 1970s and 1980s. These two have appeared together in several multistarrers, including "Blackmail (1973)", "Dost (1974)", "Chacha Bhatija (1977)", "Dillagi (1978)", "The Burning Train (1980)", "Dostana (1980)", "Naseeb (1981)", "Krodhi (1981)", "Aandhi-Toofan (1985), "Loha (1987)", "Aag Hi Aag (1987)", "Ganga Tere Desh Mein (1988)", "Qayamat (1983)", and "Hum Se Na Takrana (1990)".

--IANS

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