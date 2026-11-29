Chennai, Nov 29 (IANS) Chennai Police have advised jewellers against keeping large sums of cash in their shops overnight or carrying substantial amounts of money at night. The advisory, aimed at preventing theft and other crimes at jewellery stores and pawnshops, also calls for clearer camera footage and closer scrutiny of jewellery offered as security for loans.

Police urged shop owners to install high-quality surveillance cameras at all entrances and exits. Cameras should also cover counters where cash changes hands, areas where jewellery is stored, and the safe deposit boxes used to hold valuables.

At the entrance, owners should position cameras so that the face of each customer entering the shop can be seen clearly in the recording. Shops should retain surveillance footage for at least six months, police said.

The advice on camera placement covers both the movement of people through a shop and the points inside where employees handle cash and ornaments.

Police also asked jewellers to make suitable security arrangements whenever they move gold ornaments from one location to another.

While the caution about carrying cash applies specifically to nighttime movements, the advice on securing gold applies whenever a consignment is in transit.

The advisory asks owners to verify the identity of new employees when they join. Shops should obtain a photograph and identification documents, including the employee’s Aadhaar card, and check that the documents are genuine.

On the shop floor, police asked staff to pay attention to people who repeatedly visit to look at ornaments without making a purchase.

Employees should also remain alert to anyone behaving suspiciously on the premises.

For pawnbrokers, the advisory places particular emphasis on establishing the identity of the person presenting the jewellery. Police asked operators to verify details such as the customer’s Aadhaar card, driving licence and mobile phone number. They should use appropriate proof of identity when recording the customer’s particulars for the transaction.

Police asked pawnshop staff to look closely at repeat transactions in which the same person brings in the same type of ornament on several occasions.

They also urged staff to pay attention to the circumstances in which a customer seeks to pledge jewellery, particularly if the person’s conduct arouses suspicion. If staff suspect that any of the ornaments offered as a pledge are stolen, they should inform the police immediately.

--IANS

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