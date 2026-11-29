New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) A jumbo 50 bps rate hike call for December policy by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) now looks certain and a 25 bps rate hike is an outlier amid inflation hitting 6 per cent — irrespective of the strong GDP growth in Q2 — a report by SBI Research said on Sunday.

SBI Research had called as early as in October of a hike by 50 bps but revised the call given the strong domestic fundamentals including rupee appreciation, strong capital inflows and inflation undershooting to 25 bps in a subsequent report in November.

“The call for a 25 bps hike looked perfect and is, in fact, a calibrated tightening environment against easing pressure on rupee, robust capital inflows, unsustainable AI valuations and promises of technology testing the waters of reality, stock market correction and hence financial stability concerns, till emerging concerns seems to have caught on regulator mind.

The RBI is likely to raise inflation forecasts in December policy for subsequent quarters in 2027 to justify such rate action.

The Central Bank is more comfortable through textbook liquidity management by keeping call rates close to policy rate and not pushing it towards the end of the corridor by aligning with MSF rate and hence stealth rate hike through liquidity tightening not an option, said the report.

“It is thus better to hike by 50 bps in December policy even if it implies over-tightening at the beginning of a rate hike cycle. Empirical evidence reveals that a 50-bps rate hike in the past by a central bank is always because of a major key event. This time, such a 50-bps rate hike if it materialises will be the first without a major event,” the report highlighted.

A stance change from calibrated tightening by RBI is unlikely given that such a similar move by RBI in June 2025 had the market in complete cacophony with the market interpreting it as the last of rate cut.

Going by such market idiosyncrasies, it is most likely that bond yields are likely to shoot up initially. As the markets may interpret it as more rate hikes coming. Also, the market may interpret that RBI is behind the curve in terms of rate hikes as a jumbo rate hike at the beginning of a rate hike cycle is a clear exception and never a rule.

The forex market may also react adversely as a larger rate hike might propel more of debt flows and outpace equity flows as growth concerns in terms of a large immediate policy transmission through EBLR to retail and MSME borrowers will be a prime concern, said the report.

“We assign a 70 per cent probability to RBI to change the stance to neutral in FY28 first as the peak of inflation will pass in November,” the report said.

—IANS

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