‘We didn’t adapt as quickly as we could’: Santner reflects on New Zealand’s batting struggles against India

Auckland, Nov 4 (IANS) New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner admitted his side failed to adjust quickly enough to the pace and bounce at Eden Park after being bowled out for 185 in the first ODI against India, saying the visitors made better use of the conditions to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

New Zealand’s batters struggled to cope with the extra bounce, with India’s pace attack repeatedly finding ways to trouble them. Arshdeep Singh claimed four wickets, while Gurnoor Brar picked up three and Anshul Kamboj returned figures of 2-22 to restrict the hosts to a below-par total.

Reflecting on the batting performance, Santner pointed to the surface and India’s disciplined bowling as key factors in New Zealand’s collapse.

“Yeah, I think the pitch probably bounced and, you know, it was probably a little bit faster than we kind of expected at Eden Park. I think we probably didn’t adapt as quickly as we could. And with some good bowling from India as well,” Santner said after the game.

The Kiwi skipper felt India’s batters were more effective in dealing with the bounce, particularly when facing the short ball. He also noted how the conditions changed after rain interruptions during the chase, with the ball skidding on more comfortably.

“When you try to fight the bounce at Eden Park, it can be quite hard. I think the way they kind of used it a little bit more, and Shreyas was trying to go more fine with the shorter balls. And yeah, obviously bounced a lot, and after the rain it kind of skidded on nicely. So yeah, a few short balls out there,” he added.

Despite the defeat, Santner was pleased with the way New Zealand’s bowlers responded after India made a strong start in the chase of the small total. The visitors were reduced to 143/5, with Jacob Duffy taking three wickets, but Virat Kohli’s 74 off 51 balls had put India firmly in control.

He credited his fast bowlers for refusing to give up after the early onslaught and finding some positives towards the end of the contest, which New Zealand can carry into the second ODI in Wellington.

“Yeah, very happy. It was easy for us to kind of roll over there after the start they got. So, credit to the fast bowlers to keep backing it up. So yeah, I think we found some good stuff at the end of the game there, and we can kind of go on to Wellington,” he said.

New Zealand will look to level the series in the second ODI, while India will aim to carry their winning momentum into the next match.

--IANS

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