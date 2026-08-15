'Powered by 140 crore Indians, our nation is scaling new heights': PM Modi on 80th Independence Day

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the nation on its 80th Independence Day, saying that “powered by 140 crore Indians,” the country is “scaling new heights of progress across different sectors,” while paying tribute to the countless freedom fighters whose courage and sacrifice brought an end to colonial rule.

In a post on X, PM Modi remembered the freedom fighters and said their dreams continue to inspire the country’s efforts to build a Viksit Bharat.

“Warm greetings on the occasion of Independence Day,” the Prime Minister said.

“We remember with gratitude the countless freedom fighters whose courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment ensured the end of colonial rule. Their dreams continue to inspire us as we work together to build a Viksit Bharat,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted India’s ongoing development journey, crediting the country’s 140 crore citizens for its progress across various sectors.

“Powered by 140 crore Indians, our nation is scaling new heights of progress across different sectors,” PM Modi said.

He expressed hope that the country’s development journey would gather further momentum in the years ahead.

“May this journey keep progressing at an even greater pace in the times to come,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi’s Independence Day message came as India marked its 80th Independence Day, with celebrations being held across the country. The Prime Minister is leading the national celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, where he is scheduled to unfurl the Tricolour and address the nation.

This year’s Independence Day celebrations are focused on the 150th anniversary of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ and the role of ‘Yuva Shakti’ in building a developed India by 2047. For the first time, ‘Vande Mataram’ will be rendered as part of the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, with NCC cadets and My Bharat Volunteers taking part in the mass singing.

The Prime Minister’s address from the Red Fort also marks a significant milestone. PM Modi is delivering his 13th consecutive Independence Day address from the Red Fort, setting a new record among non-Congress prime ministers for consecutive Independence Day addresses from the historic monument.

The celebrations include the unfurling of the national flag, a 21-gun salute and a ceremonial showering of flowers from a helicopter, followed by the Prime Minister’s address to the nation. The programme will also highlight the contribution and aspirations of India’s youth in the country’s journey towards Viksit Bharat @ 2047.

--IANS

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