Indian community celebrates Independence Day in Hong Kong

Hong Kong, Aug 15 (IANS) The Indian Association in Hong Kong has organised a gala evening reception to celebrate the 80th Independence Day, which was attended by the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) and India's Consul General Rajesh Naik.

“An evening of honour, pride and celebration! Marking a historic milestone, Indian Association in Hong Kong organised a gala evening reception to celebrate India's 80th Independence Day in Hong Kong. The event was honoured by the esteemed presence of the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong SAR, John Lee Ka-chiu, alongside Consul General Rajesh Naik, the patron, and Vishal Melwani, the President of India Association," the Consul General of India in Hong Kong said on Friday on social media platform X.

In his address, the Chief Executive lauded the dynamic Indian community for their significant and long-standing contributions to Hong Kong's socio-economic fabric.

"He also highlighted the steadily growing bilateral relations between India and Hong Kong, emphasising our shared focus on trade, economic growth, and enduring partnerships," the Consul noted on X.

Delivering his remarks, Consul General Rajesh Naik reflected on India's rapid economic strides, technological innovations, and inclusive growth guided by the overarching vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'.

He also commended the Indian community in Hong Kong for acting as a living bridge between the two regions and keeping India's rich cultural heritage thriving abroad, as he acknowledged the support extended by the Government of Hong Kong SAR and its top leadership.

"The event brought together the diplomatic corps, business leaders, and the vibrant Indian diaspora to honour our Nation’s remarkable journey as the spectacular evening celebrated the deep-rooted connections and shared goodwill between our communities!," the Consul noted.

Last month, Consul General Naik paid solemn tribute at the Indian Soldiers War Memorial at a Hindu temple in Hong Kong to commemorate the Kargil Vijay Diwas.

--IANS

ksk/khz