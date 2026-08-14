August 15, 2026 12:22 AM हिंदी

Indian community celebrates Independence Day in Hong Kong

Indian community celebrates Independence Day in Hong Kong

Hong Kong, Aug 15 (IANS) The Indian Association in Hong Kong has organised a gala evening reception to celebrate the 80th Independence Day, which was attended by the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) and India's Consul General Rajesh Naik.

“An evening of honour, pride and celebration! Marking a historic milestone, Indian Association in Hong Kong organised a gala evening reception to celebrate India's 80th Independence Day in Hong Kong. The event was honoured by the esteemed presence of the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong SAR, John Lee Ka-chiu, alongside Consul General Rajesh Naik, the patron, and Vishal Melwani, the President of India Association," the Consul General of India in Hong Kong said on Friday on social media platform X.

In his address, the Chief Executive lauded the dynamic Indian community for their significant and long-standing contributions to Hong Kong's socio-economic fabric.

"He also highlighted the steadily growing bilateral relations between India and Hong Kong, emphasising our shared focus on trade, economic growth, and enduring partnerships," the Consul noted on X.

Delivering his remarks, Consul General Rajesh Naik reflected on India's rapid economic strides, technological innovations, and inclusive growth guided by the overarching vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'.

He also commended the Indian community in Hong Kong for acting as a living bridge between the two regions and keeping India's rich cultural heritage thriving abroad, as he acknowledged the support extended by the Government of Hong Kong SAR and its top leadership.

"The event brought together the diplomatic corps, business leaders, and the vibrant Indian diaspora to honour our Nation’s remarkable journey as the spectacular evening celebrated the deep-rooted connections and shared goodwill between our communities!," the Consul noted.

Last month, Consul General Naik paid solemn tribute at the Indian Soldiers War Memorial at a Hindu temple in Hong Kong to commemorate the Kargil Vijay Diwas.

--IANS

ksk/khz

LATEST NEWS

Indian community celebrates Independence Day in Hong Kong

Indian community celebrates Independence Day in Hong Kong

Inter Miami seeks privacy as Lionel Messi trains for MLS matches following the passing of his father Jorge Messi. Photo credit: FIFA

Inter Miami seeks privacy as Lionel Messi trains for MLS matches

Balochistan observes 'muted' I-Day, BNM criticises Pakistan's creation

Balochistan observes 'muted' I-Day, BNM criticises Pakistan's creation

Sibsankar Roy's all-round show powers Barak Legends to 76-run win over Dibrugarh Warriors in the Assam Premier League (APL) 2026 at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Guwahati on Friday. Photo credit: APL 2026

APL 2026: Sibsankar Roy's all-round show powers Barak Legends to 76-run win over Dibrugarh Warriors

Sashakt Nari, Sashakt Bharat: Women driving India's growth story

Sashakt Nari, Sashakt Bharat: Women driving India's growth story

Israel’s President congratulates PM Modi, President Murmu and people of India on 80th Independence Day (IANS)

Israel’s Prez congratulates President Murmu, PM Modi on 80th I-Day

Pranavi Urs climbs leaderboard as Swiss Ladies Open takes shape through 27 holes and moving to around T-24 midway through her second round.at the Holzhausern in Switzerland. Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Golf: Pranavi Urs climbs leaderboard as Swiss Ladies Open takes shape

India extends assistance to hundreds of families in Sri Lanka

India extends assistance to hundreds of families in Sri Lanka

Coach Edin Terzic targets European return with Athletic Club as they gear up for the La Liga 2026-27 season. Photo credit: Atletico Bilbao

Football: Coach Terzic targets European return with Athletic Club

India will take motivation from 1975 triumph, says coach Craig Fulton ahead of their opening match against Wales in the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 at the Wagener Hockey Stadium, in Amstelveen, Netherlands, on Saturday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Hockey WC 2026: India will take motivation from 1975 triumph, says coach Fulton ahead of opener