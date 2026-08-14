August 15, 2026 12:21 AM हिंदी

Balochistan observes 'muted' I-Day, BNM criticises Pakistan's creation

Balochistan observes 'muted' I-Day, BNM criticises Pakistan's creation

Quetta, Aug 14 (IANS) Most shops in major commercial areas and markets across Balochistan, including Quetta, remained closed on August 14, local media reported.

The Balochistan Post noted similar reports from several districts and towns, which saw reduced commercial activity and public movement.

Residents in several areas reportedly remained indoors, while security was tightened around Pakistani forces’ camps, government offices and other sensitive installations. The Balochistan Post said additional personnel were deployed at several locations and movement around key sites was closely monitored.

It said government institutions and Pakistani forces held very limited ceremonies in selected locations in Quetta.

Several security‑related incidents were also reported in different parts of the region.

The Balochistan Post said, citing local sources, that multiple rockets and grenades were fired at an August 14 ceremony in Zarghoon Colony of Quetta, which resulted in approximately eight explosions.

Citing reports, it said the ceremony was attended by a large number of personnel from the Counter‑Terrorism Department (CTD) and Frontier Corps (FC).

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), Naseem Baloch, issued a statement criticising the creation of Pakistan and associated the date with what he described as the loss of Balochistan’s independence.

According to him, the regions that now constitute Pakistan did not see a major political movement for the country's creation, and he argued that Pakistan resulted from British colonial policy, the politics of religious representation, and political compromises.

The BNM chairman claimed the Baloch nation paid the highest price for Partition.

He said that following historical agreements between Britain and Balochistan and a long period of Baloch political struggle, Balochistan became independent on August 11 1947. According to him, the Baloch leadership sought relations with neighbouring states based on equality and mutual agreements. That possibility ended when Pakistan occupied Balochistan on March 27, 1948, the Balochistan Post said.

--IANS

ksk/dan

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