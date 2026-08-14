August 15, 2026 12:22 AM हिंदी

Israel’s Prez congratulates President Murmu, PM Modi on 80th I-Day

Israel’s President congratulates PM Modi, President Murmu and people of India on 80th Independence Day (IANS)

Jerusalem, Aug 14 (IANS) Israel’s President Isaac Herzog on Friday congratulated President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India on the 80th Independence Day.

"On behalf of the State of Israel, I warmly congratulate President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the wonderful people of India on your 80th Independence Day! May we continue to strengthen the beautiful friendship between Israel and India," President Herzog wrote on X.

In a warm gesture, the Israeli President also posted the wishes in Hindi on X.

Last week, PM Modi received a phone call from his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, during which both leaders not only reviewed progress on various aspects of the India-Israel Special Strategic Partnership, but also discussed the current situation in West Asia.

"Received a phone call from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. We reviewed progress on various aspects of the India-Israel Special Strategic Partnership, which continues to grow from strength to strength. We also exchanged views on the current situation in West Asia," PM Modi posted on X after the phone call.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), during their conversation, the two leaders reviewed sustained progress in the India-Israel Special Strategic Partnership and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation across various sectors for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

"The two leaders agreed to remain in touch," the PMO stated.

In February, Prime Minister Modi, accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising senior ministers and officials, paid a two-day State Visit to Israel on the invitation of Netanyahu.

During the visit, both leaders recalled PM Modi's historic visit to Israel in 2017 and Netanyahu's visit to India in 2018, which together laid the foundation for a new era of partnership and collaboration.

They noted the "immense progress" made in the India-Israel bilateral relationship across diverse domains, including emerging technologies, cyber, agriculture, water management, health, entrepreneurship, defence, security, and more. PM Modi and Netanyahu also agreed and decided to elevate the Strategic Partnership to a new level – 'A Special Strategic Partnership for Peace, Innovation and Prosperity'.

--IANS

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