Inter Miami seeks privacy as Lionel Messi trains for MLS matches

Miami, Aug 14 (IANS) Inter Miami officials have appealed to fans and media to give time to their Argentine legend Lionel Messi as he recovers following the passing of his father, Jorge Messi, and gets ready for upcoming action in Major League Soccer (MLS).

As the clock ticks down for the club's season opener, Inter Miami coach Guillermo Hoyos has emphasised the need for privacy as Messi navigates a return to football.

Jorge Messi, 68, died on August 8 at a hospital in the central Argentine city of Rosario.

"I think everything needs to unfold gradually; there is deep pain involved, and this isn't something that changes overnight," Hoyos told the media on Friday.

"So, I believe silence is the best approach: silence, tranquillity, and peace, allowing him to find his own moments. We need to stand by him, sharing in that silence; to me, silence is important, and that helps one eventually find a way forward. He is truly a wonderful person, and he has a wonderful family," he added.

Messi reached Rosario last weekend and, according to reports in Argentina, attended a private memorial service. He returned to Miami and rejoined Inter Miami for the Leagues Cup game against Club Leon on Wednesday at Nu Stadium.

Messi started the match against León on the bench before coming on as a halftime substitute to play the second 45 minutes.

"There are no words," Hoyos said about Messi's commitment to the team. "I can't find a label for his worth as a person. We aren't talking about his value as a player, but his worth as a wonderful human being with a huge heart. Sometimes, words just aren't enough."

Messi trained with the team on Friday morning as Inter Miami prepared to face Nashville SC on Saturday in MLS action. After the match at Geodis Park, Miami will travel to play Philadelphia Union next Wednesday.

--IANS

bsk/