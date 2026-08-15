Independence Day: PM Modi to address nation from Red Fort, set to create new record

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead India’s 80th Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi on Saturday, and address the nation from its ramparts for the 13th consecutive time, setting a new record among non-Congress prime ministers.

PM Modi will unfurl the Tricolour from the Red Fort before delivering his Independence Day address, continuing a tradition he has maintained since becoming Prime Minister in 2014. With his 13th consecutive address, he will become the most successful non-Congress Prime Minister in terms of consecutive Independence Day addresses from the Red Fort.

This year’s celebrations will prominently commemorate 150 years of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’, while also highlighting the energy, aspirations and contribution of India’s youth in building a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The programme has been finalised and will begin with the Prime Minister’s arrival at the Red Fort, followed by the unfurling of the national flag and a 21-gun salute. A ceremonial showering of flowers from a helicopter will also form part of the celebrations.

The Prime Minister will then address the nation, outlining the country’s journey, achievements and vision for the future.

A key highlight of this year’s celebrations will be the first-ever mass singing of ‘Vande Mataram’ at the Red Fort during the Independence Day programme. The national song will be rendered by NCC cadets and My Bharat Volunteers.

The celebrations will place special emphasis on ‘Yuva Shakti’, reflecting the role of India’s young population in driving the country’s development and helping realise the vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047.

The 80th Independence Day programme will thus combine the historic legacy of ‘Vande Mataram’ with a renewed focus on youth power and India’s long-term vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

--IANS

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