August 15, 2026 7:51 AM हिंदी

Independence Day: PM Modi to address nation from Red Fort, set to create new record

Independence Day: PM Modi to address nation from Red Fort, set to create new record

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead India’s 80th Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi on Saturday, and address the nation from its ramparts for the 13th consecutive time, setting a new record among non-Congress prime ministers.

PM Modi will unfurl the Tricolour from the Red Fort before delivering his Independence Day address, continuing a tradition he has maintained since becoming Prime Minister in 2014. With his 13th consecutive address, he will become the most successful non-Congress Prime Minister in terms of consecutive Independence Day addresses from the Red Fort.

This year’s celebrations will prominently commemorate 150 years of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’, while also highlighting the energy, aspirations and contribution of India’s youth in building a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The programme has been finalised and will begin with the Prime Minister’s arrival at the Red Fort, followed by the unfurling of the national flag and a 21-gun salute. A ceremonial showering of flowers from a helicopter will also form part of the celebrations.

The Prime Minister will then address the nation, outlining the country’s journey, achievements and vision for the future.

A key highlight of this year’s celebrations will be the first-ever mass singing of ‘Vande Mataram’ at the Red Fort during the Independence Day programme. The national song will be rendered by NCC cadets and My Bharat Volunteers.

The celebrations will place special emphasis on ‘Yuva Shakti’, reflecting the role of India’s young population in driving the country’s development and helping realise the vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047.

The 80th Independence Day programme will thus combine the historic legacy of ‘Vande Mataram’ with a renewed focus on youth power and India’s long-term vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

--IANS

rs/

LATEST NEWS

‘Stronger than ever’: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio extends Independence Day greetings to India

‘Stronger than ever’: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio extends Independence Day greetings to India

7.7-magnitude quake strikes off Indonesia, tsunami warning issued

7.7-magnitude quake strikes off Indonesia, tsunami warning issued

'Powered by 140 crore Indians, our nation is scaling new heights': PM Modi on 80th Independence Day

'Powered by 140 crore Indians, our nation is scaling new heights': PM Modi on 80th Independence Day

Independence Day: PM Modi to address nation from Red Fort, set to create new record

Independence Day: PM Modi to address nation from Red Fort, set to create new record

Indian community celebrates Independence Day in Hong Kong

Indian community celebrates Independence Day in Hong Kong

Inter Miami seeks privacy as Lionel Messi trains for MLS matches following the passing of his father Jorge Messi. Photo credit: FIFA

Inter Miami seeks privacy as Lionel Messi trains for MLS matches

Balochistan observes 'muted' I-Day, BNM criticises Pakistan's creation

Balochistan observes 'muted' I-Day, BNM criticises Pakistan's creation

Sibsankar Roy's all-round show powers Barak Legends to 76-run win over Dibrugarh Warriors in the Assam Premier League (APL) 2026 at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Guwahati on Friday. Photo credit: APL 2026

APL 2026: Sibsankar Roy's all-round show powers Barak Legends to 76-run win over Dibrugarh Warriors

Sashakt Nari, Sashakt Bharat: Women driving India's growth story

Sashakt Nari, Sashakt Bharat: Women driving India's growth story

Israel’s President congratulates PM Modi, President Murmu and people of India on 80th Independence Day (IANS)

Israel’s Prez congratulates President Murmu, PM Modi on 80th I-Day