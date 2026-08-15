‘Stronger than ever’: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio extends Independence Day greetings to India

Washington, Aug 15 (IANS) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday congratulated India on its Independence Day, saying the relationship between the two countries was “stronger than ever” because of the personal bond between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“On behalf of the United States of America, I extend warm congratulations to the people of India on their Independence Day,” Rubio said in a statement issued by the State Department on the eve of India’s celebrations.

Rubio placed the relationship between Trump and Modi at the centre of the expanding partnership between the world’s two largest democracies.

“Thanks to the personal relationship between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi, the US-India relationship continues to grow and is stronger than ever,” he said.

The Secretary of State identified defence, energy security, critical minerals, artificial intelligence, space cooperation and commerce as major areas of bilateral engagement.

“From defense and energy security to critical minerals, artificial intelligence, space cooperation, and commerce, our collaboration is making both of our nations, and the broader Indian Ocean region, safer, stronger, and more prosperous,” Rubio said.

His remarks presented the partnership as one that extends beyond bilateral interests. They also underlined the importance Washington places on cooperation with New Delhi in the Indian Ocean region.

Defence and security cooperation has emerged as a major pillar of the relationship. Energy security and critical minerals have also gained prominence as both countries seek dependable supply chains and greater economic resilience.

Rubio also highlighted the role of family and community links between Indians and Americans. He described these people-to-people connections as the foundation of the wider partnership.

“The deep ties of friendship and family between our two peoples form the foundation of a partnership that is innovative, resilient, and forward-looking,” he said.

The Secretary of State concluded the message by expressing confidence in the relationship’s future.

“The United States looks forward to the future our two countries will build together,” Rubio said.

India gained independence from British colonial rule on August 15, 1947. The day is observed across the country with the prime minister’s address from the Red Fort in New Delhi, flag-hoisting ceremonies and cultural events. Indian diplomatic missions and diaspora organisations also hold commemorations around the world.

--IANS

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