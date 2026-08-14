APL 2026: Sibsankar Roy's all-round show powers Barak Legends to 76-run win over Dibrugarh Warriors

Guwahati, Aug 14 (IANS) Captain Sibsankar Roy produced a sensational all-round performance as Barak Legends registered a comprehensive 76-run victory over Dibrugarh Warriors in the Assam Premier League (APL) 2026 at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Guwahati on Friday.

The win lifted Barak Legends to second place in the points table with 10 points from seven matches, as Dibrugarh Warriors fell to third and Guwahati Royals moved back on top by virtue of a better net run rate.

Opting to field, Dibrugarh Warriors struck early to remove Aman Singh for a duck, but Bishal Saha and Subham Mandal steadied the Barak Legends innings. Saha scored a fluent 35 off 32 balls, while Mandal accelerated the scoring with 45 off 36 deliveries, including four sixes.

Sibsankar then took the attack apart with a breathtaking 62 off just 30 balls. His innings included six fours and three sixes and came at a strike rate of 206.67.

Saurav Dey added further impetus with a quick 33 off 20 balls, including three sixes, as Barak Legends finished with a formidable 181/5 in 20 overs. Ranjan Bikash Das was the pick of the Dibrugarh bowlers with three wickets.

In reply, Dibrugarh Warriors struggled to build partnerships as the Legends' bowlers kept striking at regular intervals. Jay Borah offered some resistance with a 34 off 26 balls, while Roshan Alam scored 15 and Ranjan Bikash Das remained unbeaten on 14, but the Warriors were eventually bowled out for 105 in 16.4 overs.

Mohit Thakur spearheaded the attack with an outstanding 3/17, while Bhargab Pratim Lahkar claimed 2/22 before Sibsankar returned to finish the job. The Barak captain conceded just one run in 1.4 overs and claimed two wickets to complete an excellent individual performance.

Brief scores:

Barak Legends: 181/5 in 20 overs (Sibsankar Roy 62, Subham Mandal 45, Saurav Dey 33; Ranjan Bikash Das 3/39, Sidhartha Sankar Baruah 1/23)

Dibrugarh Warriors: 105 in 16.4 overs (Jay Borah 34, Roshan Alam 15; Mohit Thakur 3/17, Bhargab Pratim Lahkar 2/22, Sibsankar Roy 2/1)

Result: Barak Legends beat Dibrugarh Warriors by 76 runs

--IANS

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