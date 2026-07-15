Wamiqa Gabbi meets childhood favourite Madhuri Dixit, calls it a ‘magical moment’

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Actress Wamiqa Gabbi, has expressed her admiration for Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit, as she met her recently on the sets of a project.

On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a video of herself meeting the senior actress. Wamiqa also did the step of ‘Dhak Dhak Karne Laga’, as she met the actress whom she has admired since her childhood.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote, “My closest friends who know the 13 year old me, obviously know how magical this moment was for me. Meeting THE MADHURI DIXIT. uhooo uhoooo. I made her meet mom and dad and narrated her a few stories to tell her how beautiful a part of my childhood she has been. Love you so much @madhuridixitnene”.

This is the first time Wamiqa has spoken up about her deep admiration for the actress, who has been the favourite of an entire generation of millennials.

Earlier in March, Wamiqa Gabbi marked 1 year of release of her fantasy romantic comedy, ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ with a special ride in an e-rickshaw. Commemorating the milestone, Wamiqa uploaded a clip on her official Instagram handle where she is seen dressed as a bride, traveling in an auto, and telling everyone on the way that today is her wedding day.

She wrote in the caption. "Ek saal pehle aap sab ne humari shaadi me shaamil hoke humko itna pyaar diya! Usske liye shukriya! Kuch BHOOL CHUK hogayi ho toh MAAF kardijiye ga (sic)”.

Made under the direction of Karan Sharma, ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ has been backed by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, along with Amazon MGM Studios. The film also starred Rajkummar Rao, and Seema Pahwa, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Raghubir Yadav, Ishtiyak Khan, Purnima Sharma, Anubha Fatehpuria, and Vineet Kumar.

The film follows the story of Ranjan (played by Rajkummar), a small-town boy from Banaras who gets a government job to marry the love of his life Titli (Played by Wamiqa). However, he ends up forgetting a crucial vow to Lord Shiva, which traps him in a time loop.

The actress will be next seen in ‘G2’ opposite Adivi Sesh.

--IANS

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