November 01, 2026 4:37 PM हिंदी

Vivek Oberoi shares why Sanjay Gupta's demise feels deeply personal

Vivek Oberoi shares why Sanjay Gupta's demise feels deeply personal

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Actor Vivek Oberoi has expressed shock and grief over the sudden demise of filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, saying the loss feels deeply personal as they had worked together and shared several memories.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Masti’ actor said he was heartbroken by the news and described it as difficult to process. “I am deeply shocked and heartbroken by the sudden and untimely demise of Sanjay Gupta. This loss is truly unimaginable and very difficult to process. Having worked together, this news feels deeply personal,” he wrote.

The actor further said that it was never easy to accept the loss of someone with whom one had shared a journey, conversations, and memories.

“Some news leaves you numb, and this is one of those moments. I will always cherish the time we spent working together. You will be missed, Sanjay. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May God give them the strength to cope with this irreparable loss. Rest in peace. Om Shanti,” he added.

‘Kaante’ filmmaker Sanjay Gupta passed away on October 30, leaving members of the film industry in mourning. Several celebrities, including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Kajol, Kangana Ranaut, and Rakesh Roshan, took to social media to pay their last respects to the filmmaker.

In an emotional tribute, Sanjay Dutt remembered Gupta as a close friend and expressed his determination to fulfill his dream of making ‘Kaante 2.' He said he would make every effort to bring the project to life as a tribute to the late filmmaker.

“Gupts, my brother. I still cannot believe that you are gone. We have shared so much together—so many memories and so many years of friendship. You have always been family to me, and that will never change. I will miss you, our conversations and all the times we spent together,” he said.

Sanjay Gupta, who was known for directing films such as 'Kaante,' ‘Shootout at Lokhandwala,' and 'Kaabil,' reportedly collapsed in his kitchen and suffered a head injury.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Ektaa Kapoor wishes parents with a hilarious anniversary wish: Happie halloween

Ektaa Kapoor wishes parents with a hilarious anniversary wish: Happie halloween

RGV defends Sandeep Reddy Vanga as netizens criticise his film in light of shocking chainsaw attack

RGV defends cinematic violence amid debate over films' influence following shocking chainsaw attack

Marigold farming empowers women, boosts rural incomes in J&K's Doda

Marigold farming empowers women, boosts rural incomes in J&K's Doda

Hong Kong Sixes: Afghanistan beat Australia to clinch maiden title (Credit: Hong Kong Sixes)

Hong Kong Sixes: Afghanistan beat Australia to clinch maiden title

5th T20I: Ishan Kishan becomes India's most prolific run-scorer in single year

5th T20I: Ishan Kishan becomes India's most prolific run-scorer in calendar year

When Colin Farrell almost self-sabotaged his prospects of starring in his iconic role

When Colin Farrell almost self-sabotaged his prospects of starring in his iconic role

PGIMER Director visits six-year-old girl injured in Panchkula school incident, entire treatment to be provided free

PGIMER Director visits six-year-old girl injured in Panchkula school incident, entire treatment to be provided free

Kartik Aaryan reunites with Vidya Balan, Rajpal Yadav as 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' turns 2

Kartik Aaryan reunites with Vidya Balan, Rajpal Yadav as 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' turns 2

Hina Khan on Omar Abdullah marrying Nidhi Razdan: ‘He may not be elected in the next term, but still chooses love’

Hina Khan on Omar Abdullah marrying Nidhi Razdan: ‘He may not be elected in the next term, but still chooses love’

Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey, kids dress up as Minions for Halloween

Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey, kids dress up as Minions for Halloween