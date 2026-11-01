November 02, 2026 12:20 AM हिंदी

Vishal Mishra bids adieu to his furry friend: You were the light when it was all dark around me

Vishal Mishra bids adieu to his furry friend: You were the light when it was all dark around me

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Music composer Vishal Mishra, who is known for the chartbuster song ‘Pehle Bhi Main’ from ‘Animal’, has bid farewell to his furry friend.

On Sunday, the composer took to his Instagram, and shared a throwback picture with his dog. He also penned a long note in the caption, as he shared how the pet was an integral part of his life.

He wrote, “Hashu. My Baby. I will miss you so much, it’s not going to be same without you. Your presence & love made the whole family better”.

He further mentioned, “You were the light when it was all dark around me. I don’t know what else to say but I know you know. Thank you for being there. Sorry if I ever failed you, my baby. I hope we find each other again in our next birth. Love you always”.

Actress Rubina Dilaik took to the comments section, and wrote, “Pain of loosing a pet is irreparable. Sending prayers to Hashu”.

Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik wrote, “Losing a pet is the worst pain ever, sending you healing and may little Hashu rest in peace”.

Choreographer Dhanashree Verma wrote, “Nooo. rest in peace”.

Meanwhile, on the work front,the composer had pledged to organise concerts in Assam and Nepal, with every penny raised going towards flood relief and supporting the affected people. He went on to share that an official announcement will follow soon. He took to Instagram, where he shared a note announcing the gig.

He shared, “My heart is heavy seeing what's happening So I have made a decision. I WILL PERFORM A CONCERT IN #NEPAL AND A CONCERT IN #ASSAM. EVERY SINGLE PENNY. WILL GO TOWARDS FLOOD RELIEF AND THE PEOPLE AFFECTED. I GIVE YOU MY WORD. Announcement soon (sic)”.

He wrote in the caption, "Stay strong , will do whatever I can individually, Har Har Mahadev (sic)”.

Assam was hit with devastating floods beginning on July 19, 2026. The first spell of intense rainfall occurred around 28 June. The Second hit was severe due to monsoonal downpours and upstream cloudbursts on 19 July. The crisis reached its peak later in July, submerging villages.

--IANS

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