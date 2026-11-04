Virender Sehwag calls out Shehzad Poonawalla for his ‘Vamp’ remark on Priyanka Chahar

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) 'Rise and Fall Season 2' host Virender Sehwag gave a stern warning to contestant Shehzad Poonawalla for his remark on Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, calling her a 'vamp'.

During one of the recent episodes, Sehwag was seen calling out Shehzad for the statement, asking him to take his words back.

Sehwag said, “Yeh nahi allow karunga mein aapko. Aap shabd waapas lijiye, yeh shabdh nahi bol sakte aap… Kisi bhi ladki ke baare mein aap aisa shabd nahi bol sakte ("I will not allow this. Take back your word, you can't use such words... You can't say such a word about any girl)”.

However, Shehzad reminded everyone of his altercation with Siwet Tomar when his kurta was also torn. He even went on to question how the situation would have been perceived had the same thing happened to a woman.

But this backfired heavily as Sehwag reminded Shehzad of the language decorum in the Tower.

The host said, “Ache shabdo ki baat na kare toh badhiya hai, maine har hafte yaha aake ginaye hai kitne ache shabdh use kiye hai, itne beep istemaal hue hai, yeh maine aapko har baari bola hai, sabko bola hai ("It's better not to talk about good words, I have come here every week and counted how many good words were used, how many beeps were used, I have told you this every time, told everyone.)”.

Joining the heated exchange, actress and fellow contestant Swara Bhasker said that the context would be very different if a woman were involved. Meanwhile, Sehwag clarified that he does not wish to dig up the past.

Backed by Banijay Asia, 'Rise and Fall Season 2 ', the reality show has been hosted by Virender Sehwag. It streams exclusively on Prime Video, with new episodes airing every day at 12 noon.

--IANS

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