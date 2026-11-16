Union Minister Kiren Rijiju takes on Rahul Gandhi for allegedly 'embarrassing' India

New Delhi, November 16 (IANS) Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday took to the social media to launch a sharp political offensive against the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for what he termed the Congress leader having made "made fun of himself" and also "embarrassed the country" on different occasions.

His remarks followed the Congress-held 'Bharat Summit 2026' in Hyderabad over the weekend that has come under attack from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over comments and discussions having allegedly tarnished India's image before an international audience.

Beginning in Hindi, the Union Minister went on to offer "unsolicited advice" with seven points with which Rahul Gandhi "can do" so the "Congress can win some trust of the people" while writing on social media platform X.

Beginning with urging him to "Spend more time in India and avoid secret foreign vacations frequently", Rijiju "advised" him to "Respect seniors and gain valuable wisdom from the elders, which is Indian tradition" and not "meet Anti-India people and stop promoting their agenda".

He also asked the Gandhi scion to "End deep hatred against BJP, RSS & Modi Ji", adding, "Treat BJP as political opponent, not enemy".

Continuing the tirade, the Union Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Minister urged the LoP to take Parliament more seriously and let MPs take part in debates and discussion, respect Constitution of India, and honour Constitutional institutions.

Rijiju also asked him to "Allow Congress party to function as a democratic party and smash dynastic politics".

His social media post was accompanied with a short clip that shows author P.K. Basu asking Rahul Gandhi on Indian economy's sluggish growth under his family while it accelerated later.

The Congress leader's detailed answer, if any, was not included in the video clip.

The Hyderabad event controversy has intensified into another war of words between the ruling BJP and the Congress.

BJP leaders allege that the summit, which brought together international delegates and political figures, was used to criticise India's democratic institutions and create a negative perception of the country abroad.

The Congress has defended the summit as a forum for democratic dialogue and global engagement.

--IANS

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