Vinesh Phogat makes winning return at Asian Games selection trial

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) Vinesh Phogat made her return to competitive wrestling with a strong 7-1 win over Jyoti in the women's 53kg category at the Asian Games selection trials in New Delhi on Saturday.

This came just a day after the Supreme Court and the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) intervened, allowing her to compete.

The accomplished wrestler had been limited to the 50kg category by the WFI but confidently started her campaign after the federation changed its mind. This change followed intervention from WFI president Sanjay Singh, who supported her entry into the 53kg trials.

In her first match against Jyoti, Vinesh began cautiously and used standing wrestling early on. She earned the first point with a push-out and attempted a double-leg attack, but it did not score. The match shifted at the beginning of the second period when Vinesh was placed on the activity clock, prompting her to increase her intensity.

She turned a right-leg attack into a takedown to go up 3-0, then showcased her defensive skills by stopping a strong leg attack from Jyoti. Taking advantage of the counter, Vinesh executed two quick scoring moves to extend her lead to 7-0 before Jyoti secured a late push-out point to avoid a shutout.

This win sets up a second-round match against Nishu, who advanced after defeating Riya by fall. If the matches proceed as drawn, Vinesh and fellow star wrestler Antim Panghal are on track for a highly anticipated final. However, Vinesh is likely to meet the skilled Meenakshi Goyat in the semifinals first.

Antim also had a powerful start, needing just 34 seconds to eliminate Tannu by technical superiority. The young wrestler quickly secured her opponent in a fitley move and rolled her five times in a row to claim victory decisively.

Vinesh's participation in the trials followed a dramatic 48 hours. On Friday, the Supreme Court ruled that she could compete in the Asian Games selection trials. A bench led by Justice P.S. Narasimha stated that the wrestler deserved the chance after achieving success for the country over the years.

Initially, the WFI decided Vinesh could only compete in the women's 50kg category, a decision she strongly opposed, accusing the federation of discrimination. After further discussions and intervention from the federation's leaders, the WFI changed their mind on Saturday morning and permitted her to enter the 53kg trials.

--IANS

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