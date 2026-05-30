May 30, 2026 4:21 PM हिंदी

Delhi on high alert after terror module linked to Dawood, ISI busted (Lead)

Delhi on high alert after terror module linked to Dawood, ISI busted

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has busted a major module that planned attacks in the national capital and Mumbai.

Officials said that they arrested nine persons who also had links with the Dawood Ibrahim syndicate. The arrested nine included persons from Mumbai and Delhi. Some were foreign nationals, too, officials said.

Another official said that this is a major bust since these persons were planning high-value attacks. Among their targets were nuclear installations, airports and railway stations. The police have also seized a large cache of arms and ammunition from the arrested persons.

The group has been under the radar of the security agencies for a few months. Acting on actionable intelligence, the module was busted, the police said.

The ISI has been increasingly trying to step up homegrown operations to carry out attacks in India.

An Intelligence Bureau official said that the ISI has been using the Dawood Syndicate to set up homegrown modules in India. Following the arrests, a high alert had been declared in Delhi and neighbouring areas.

The busting of this module comes just months after the agencies shut down the Faridabad module that was planning similar strikes in the same areas.

The Intelligence Bureau had warned a few weeks back about IED attacks and suicide strikes in Delhi and the neighbouring areas. The agencies had also warned of shooting incidents by lone wolf actors. The district units have been instructed to remain on high alert and coordinate with the Central agencies.

Post Operation Sindoor, India changed its doctrine and said that every act of terror from Pakistan will be treated as an act of war and not cross-border terror.

Officials say that this is what led Pakistan to set up more homegrown modules in India so that it can maintain the deniability factor after every terror attack.

--IANS

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Delhi on high alert after terror module linked to Dawood, ISI busted

Delhi on high alert after terror module linked to Dawood, ISI busted (Lead)